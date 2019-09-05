American Music Theatre will once again host one of its most frequently returning acts in 2020.
The Oak Ridge Boys will perform at American Music Theatre Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $43 and go on sale to the general public 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. They will be available online at amtshows.com, by phone at 800-648-4102, or in person at the venue's box office at 2425 Lincoln Highway E.
The country vocal group is best known for the 1981 song "Elvira." The group's history dates back to the 1940s, when they were known as the Oak Ridge Quartet. Their roots in gospel shifted to a more country sound in the '70s,
The current lineup has been together since 1973, other than an eight year gap when William Lee Golden stepped away from the group. He returned in 1995, and the lineup's been consistent since.
Other recognizable songs by the group include "Bobby Sue," "American Made" and "Thank God for Kids."
In 2017, LNP spoke with bass singer Richard Sterban about the group's evolution. Sterban said he and his bandmates continue to keep touring for the foreseeable future.
“We don’t plan to retire anytime soon … We’re having fun doing this, and we sure look forward every night to taking our music to our fans and to our audiences onstage,” Sterban says. “As long as that continues, we’re going to keep doing it, because it’s what we love doing.”