Take a deep breath – there are only two months left in 2020.

By that same token, it also means there are only two more First Friday events in Lancaster city left this year. While some venues have embraced in-person events in the past few months, others remain committed to virtual presentations or hybrids of the two.

Check the list below for art exhibits happening throughout the city and online, and visit https://visitlancastercity.com/city-events/first-friday/.

All events are free to enter or experience.

The Candy Factory (342 N. Queen St.)

- “Candy Factory Perspective” featuring the artwork of Krisha Martzall, Anne Kirby, Randy Haldeman, Jean Gerding, and P.K. Trish Cahill, 6 to 9 p.m.

Join the artists of the Candy Factory virtually or in person for an outdoor display of works created in the last several months. Virtual tour will be available for viewing on the Candy Factory’s Facebook page.

More info: http://bit.ly/candyfac

curio. Gallery & Creative Supply (106 W. Chestnut St.)

- “Tidal Pool” exhibit by Emily Elliott and Seijo, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The artists combine still photography and sculpture to showcase “how distance is relative to understanding, and observation of the microscopic can be found in the exceptionally vast.”

More info: visitlancastercity.com

Mulberry Art Studios (21 N. Mulberry St.)

- “Peace by Pieces” exhibit by Heather Hornberger, 5 to 8 p.m.

This virtual showcase displays two dozen paintings by Heather Hornberger. The exhibit is meant to display beauty and tranquility in a tumultuous world. This virtual event begins at 5 p.m. and will be able to view on Mulberry Art Studios’ website.

More info: mulberryartstudios.com

The Parrot Gallery (328 Orange St.)

- “What Wood You See” exhibit by Douglas Reesor, 5 to 8 p.m.

Fine wood artisan Douglas Reesor displays his many handcrafted wooden curios, including an array of mushrooms.

More info: visitlancastercity.com

The Ware Center (42 N. Prince St.)

- We the People: Misky Latin Band, 6 to 8 p.m.

The Misky Latin Band will perform in the Lyet Lobby at the Ware center on Friday, showcasing various styles of Latin American Folk music. Additionally, the Ware’s Regitz Gallery hosts an exhibit by Gerri McCritty.

More info: http://bit.ly/miskyware

Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse (112 N. Water St.)

- “People’s Response Art Show: Encouraging Positive Change Through Art” outdoor exhibit, all day.

Artists from across Lancaster city answered an open call from Zoetropolis to create newspaper-based collage art. Now the show, “People’s Response Art Show: Encouraging Positive Change Through Art” is featured on the outside walls of Zoetropolis for all to see.

More info: http://bit.ly/zoetropolis

