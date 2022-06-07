It’s possible that Cipha Sounds has spent more collective time behind a microphone than most other comedians.

Combine his years doing stand-up with over two decades of experience on the immortal New York City hip-hop station Hot 97 and influential podcast Juan Ep is Life, and you’ve got a journeyman performer with a massive gift for gab. If that wasn’t enough, Cipha Sounds has toured the world as a DJ for the likes of Dave Chappelle, Yasiin Bey FKA Mos Def and dozens of others.

Cipha Sounds, born Luis Diaz, will be bringing both his worldly experience and a bunch of jokes to Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse on Saturday, June 11, for a stand-up performance presented by U Street Media and comedian Joshua Dweh. Tickets are $40.

According to U Street President Yazmin Way, this will be the first big show under the entertainment group’s new name. Initially formed as TCP Entertainment in 2021, the group changed its name to U Street Media in April of this year. In that time, the company has hosted various events, though most are tailored towards comedy and spoken-word audiences, such as the regular “Room of Rhyme” event, also at Zoetropolis.

“The difference between a regular comedy show and one with U Street is that we always have a DJ, we always have a spoken word person and there's always a musical act of some sort right after intermission,” says Way over the phone. “It just provides a whole experience, whether it's a date night or a girl's night or whatever.”

The booking of Cipha Sounds is indicative of what can bloom from positive word of mouth. After U Street hosted Dweh at a show in 2021, Dweh found himself in conversation with Diaz and raved about the event, which spurred on Diaz’ interest to come and check it out for himself, according to Way.

In addition to Cipha Sounds, the show will feature DJ Petai and opening comedian Damien Robinson, both of Harrisburg.

In August, U Street will head to the Parliament Arts Organization in York for “U Street Laughs” on Friday, August 5, which will highlight artists including Lancaster’s own Thunda Khatt.

“My husband (U Street CEO William Way II) and I have traveled all over the place, and we always try to find different new fun things to do and that's literally what we did - we brought back different things that we love to do from all over the place, and we try to bring them to Lancaster to give people that experience,” says Way about U Street’s vision. “It's almost like a metropolitan feel in our small city.”