The North Star Initiative, a Lancaster County-based organization that provides housing and resources for survivors of domestic sex trafficking, will host its semiannual Welcome to the Battle event from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. March 19 at Petra Church, 565 Airport Road, New Holland.

The event will feature a panel of professionals who will discuss sex trafficking and how it affects the Lancaster area.

Panelists include: Derek Thompson, a social justice advocate and founder of Abolition Men; Brad Ortenzi, Eastern USA regional director of Zoe International and retired Ephrata police detective; Heather Castellino, deputy attorney general for Pennsylvania; Liz Nolan, an education specialist and licensed professional counselor for North Star Initiative; and a surprise guest, according to a news release.

A dessert social will follow the discussion. Guests are asked to follow the COVID-19 guidelines put in place by Petra Church. Masks are recommended.

Tickets are $10, with proceeds going toward North Star Initiative’s programming. For tickets and more information, visit lanc.news/NSIPetra21.