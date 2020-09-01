The North Museum of Nature & Science has announced its newest program, School @ North Museum.

The on-site program will provide assistance for students attending virtual classes provided by their own schools.

Parents will attend a virtual meeting before the start date to create an individualized learning plan suited for their children’s needs. Teacher-student ratios are estimated to be two educators or facilitators to every five to seven students.

“When approached by school districts to open our doors to students, there was no question in our minds that we would do this,” North Museum CEO Andrea Rush said in a press release. “We are proud to be joining many local community organizations that have made the decision to help educate the children of our community safely during this unprecedented time for everyone.”

Organizers of the program hope the program will be helpful for students who struggle to learn virtually, as well as an option for parents who have child care needs.

The North Museum, 400 College Ave., already has Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-recommended protocols in place, including requiring masks, social distancing measures and temperature checks at the entrance.

“Safety is paramount to both the administration and board of the North Museum. We have complete confidence in the safety protocols that the North Museum has put into place,” Charles J. DiComo, board president and administrative director of laboratory services, integration and planning for Wellspan Health, said in a press release.

Half-day and full-day options are available, as well as two to three days a week or full-week plans. Early drop-off and after-school learning programs also are available. Space is limited.

For more information, visit the North Museum’s website or send an email to school@northmuseum.org.