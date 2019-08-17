Nonprofit helps those looking to serve as missionaries by providing dental care

When Guatemalan Jeffrey Barrera arrived in Veracruz, Mexico, in early July, he sought out MacGregor Henrichsen, of Manheim Township.

When they met, he offered this introduction:

“Your dad took my teeth out.”

Henrichsen, 20, immediately recognized the connection. His father, Daniel, is an oral surgeon at Conestoga Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery in Lancaster. In April, Daniel Henrichsen, his wife, Brittney, and fellow Manheim Township resident Leksie Pectol, joined 22 dentists, three hygienists, four endodontists, five oral surgeons, five physicians, an optometrist and other volunteers in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala, as part of “Smiles for Latin America,” which provides medical services for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints youth in Central America.

The goal is to attend to the dental problems of young Guatemalans seeking to serve the church as missionaries.

To be eligible to serve as missionaries, youths reaching the age of 18 (19 for females) must meet a number of requirements. Among them, they must be spiritually and physically prepared for their missions. That includes being healthy. For many, the cost of getting teeth fixed or pulled can put those dreams out of reach.

That’s where “Smiles for Latin America” comes in. The nonprofit provides medical and dental care every six months for hundreds of young people living in Central America who desire to serve as missionaries throughout the world for the church.

During their 10-day stay in Quetzaltenango in April, members of the group saw 602 patients. Of that number, 366 underwent oral surgery.

Making connections

Barrera was among them. He already had received his missionary assignment to go to Veracruz, contingent upon having several decayed teeth removed.

He mentioned his assignment to Brittney Henrichsen, who was registering patients for oral surgery.

“I told him my son was serving (as a missionary) in Veracruz,” she said. She showed Barrera a photo of her son and took a photo of him and sent it to her son.

Following his oral surgery, he was cleared for his assignment to Veracruz.

Determined youths

Brittney Henrichsen said she was amazed by the youths who, in some cases, traveled long distances to have dental work in order to be eligible to serve as missionaries.

“It was amazing to see their determination,” she said. “That was really inspiring.”

She mentioned the plight of a young girl who had periodontal disease and whose overbite was so severe she had a hard time eating a banana.

“I told Dan, ‘You’ve got to bring her home with us,’ ” she said, knowing that was an impossibility.

Instead, the surgeons removed her front teeth and fitted her with a retainer.

“It completely changed her look,” she said. “It was amazing.”

Humanitarian aid

One of the highlights of the Guatemala expedition was that the volunteers also performed humanitarian service for the people of Central America. The visitors serve in orphanages, children’s cancer hospitals, maternity hospitals and other places where there is need. Prior to each trip, the participants and community friends collected and made food, handmade quilts and newborn blankets, school and hygiene kits, booties, baby gowns and hats, and other needed supplies. They also took a photo of the family because often the family has never been the subject of a photo.

Pectol’s father, Dr. Brandon Iverson, is a partner at Conestoga Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery in Lancaster. He and three assistants from the Conestoga practice attended the previous brigade, which took place in El Salvador. The Henrichsen’s older son, Chase, 22, is serving as a missionary in Farmington, New Mexico.

The Henrichsens have embraced the “Smiles for Latin America” program. They plan to participate in the next brigade in Honduras in November.

“My husband served in Honduras 30 years ago,” Brittney Henrichsen said. “I’m going to go.”

And she plans to take their 16-year-old daughter, Ainslee, with them as well.

As they were preparing to close the clinic in April, Brittney came upon a youth in tears. She asked him if he was experiencing pain from the surgery.

His response moved her.

“I’m so grateful what you were able to do for me,” he said.