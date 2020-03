Even if you don't have a yard, a community garden is an option to grow vegetables, flowers, herbs and more.

Registration for plots in Lancaster County Central Park is now open.

To register, go online, call 717-299-8215 or visit the park office at 1050 Rockford Road, Lancaster, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Garden plots (20-foot-by-20-foot) rent for $25 and 20-foot-by-40-foot plots are $31. They are available from April 15 to October 15. Organic plots are already sold out for the year.