We keep hearing that print is dead.
But every year since 2013, the Lancaster Printers Fair has proven just how untrue that is.
The event, which celebrates printing and letterpress in particular, gets bigger and more popular every year.
“In many ways, print is seeing a resurgence,” says Henry Gepfer, a printer and teacher who is helping organize this year’s related art exhibits. “It’s rooted in the idea that we are so digitally saturated, people want something hand drawn.”
“The printers fair is the largest of its kind on the East Coast,” says Ken Kulakowsky, president of the .918 Club, which organizes the fair. “The fair is a wonderful way to witness history and the future at the same time. Letterpress and other forms of printing are widely popular and examples can be seen everywhere in society.”
The Lancaster Printers Fair will be held from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Friday’s events include the showing of “Pressing On: The Letterpress Movie,” a documentary about how letterpress has survived the computer age. The film introduces a number of people who work in printing and have kept the art alive.
The New York Times calls the film “A salve for technological oversaturation. ... There is some discussion of the history of the technique, but the focus is on eccentric characters whose passion keeps the form alive.”
The film will be shown at the Candy Factory, 342 N. Queen St.
The Heritage Press Museum at 346 N. Queen St. will be offering demonstrations in printing
And three locations will feature print exhibits both Friday and Saturday.
“This is an opportunity to show the depth and breadth of print making,” Gepfer says.
At Realm and Reason, 213 W. King St., the work of Martin Mazorra will be on display.
“He is showing prints of flowers, the language of flowers and floral life,” Gepfer says.
“(Mazorra) is really deft with his hands. He’s using a technique called rainbow roll, which allows you to print multiple colors at the same time,” Gepfer explains.
At the Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen, 335 N. Queen St., Rebecca Blosser will be showing her work.
“I’m not sure what she will be showing, but her work is very much about place and structure,” Gepfer says.
And at Madcap and Company, 110 N. Queen St., Angela Heaps, a printer from Philadelphia, will be exhibiting sculptures, or more specifically, pulp sculptures, which are made from paper that is beaten through a water process.
“You can use a slightly roughed up piece of paper for sculpture, and when it dries, add adhesive to hold it together,” Gepfer says. “You can make paper pulp casts or do freehand. It’s very versatile.”
On Saturday, the 300 block of North Queen Street will become a street fair, with vendors selling a wide variety of print fare. Demonstrations will be happening and food trucks will be nearby.
The street will be closed to traffic. All the shops will remain open and a beer garden will be provided by Voodoo Brewing Co.
And all-day parking passes to the North Queen Street garage will be available for $5.
In the middle of it all will be a huge tent.
“We’ll have an informal show under the tent,” Gepfer says. There will be Lancaster printers and quite a few pieces will be from students. It’s a show with a little less pressure and an opportunity for visibility. ”
Some of the work will be traditional while some will be pushing the envelope.
“There are always new processes to wrap your head around,” Gepfer says. “Digital technologies are becoming involved in printmaking. “I think we have plenty of miles ahead of us.”¶