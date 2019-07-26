Nikki Wilson was taken by complete surprise when Congregation Shaarai Shomayim recently selected her as Congregant of the Year.
She shouldn’t have been, considering all she has done for the temple at 75 E. James St., Lancaster’s Reformed Jewish congregation and the fourth oldest Jewish community in the United States.
Wilson, of Mount Joy, received the award for exemplary service, including as a board member, a leader of the religious school and administrative work in the office, all while working full time as a senior contract specialist for a medical device company in Center Valley.
Born and raised in East Brunswick, New Jersey, Wilson has resided in Lancaster County, with the exception of two years, since 1999, when she joined Shaarai Shomayim.
She and her husband, Rich, have a son, Donny Wilson, 26, of Lancaster County; and daughters, Abby Wilson, 24, of Philadelphia, and Rebecca Wilson, 23, of Los Angeles.
A member of the temple’s board of trustees off and on over the years, Wilson was recently elected as financial secretary of the board.
School administrator
For the past five years, she has served as administrator of Sh’arim, the religious school for children and youth from birth to 12th grade. She said Sh’arim has about 140 attendees.
“I work very closely with Bob Houghton and the rabbi to make sure it functions as it should,” Wilson said. “We’re very lucky that Sh’arim is so successful.”
Before that, she was a teacher for the school, most of the time a sixth grade teacher, teaching Holocaust studies and Hebrew.
“Now I don’t teach very much — very rarely. When I do, I teach ‘Hebrew through Movement.’ I give commands, and they do it. That’s how they learn. It’s fun, lots of fun. It’s like Follow the Leader.”
Outgoing congregational President Debi Oxenberg nominated Wilson for Congregant of the Year.
“Nikki has shown her flexibility time and again, especially in the past year,” Oxenberg said.
“In addition to being a leader/trainer for Sh’arim … she stepped up and became responsible for working with our payroll service in the administrative arm of the temple. When we need a volunteer, Nikki always willingly steps up.”
Wilson said she loves being part of the Shaarai Shomayim community.
“It’s more like a family than just a congregation,” she said. “I have to say part of the reason is Rabbi Jack Paskoff. He makes all the things we do here worthwhile. He’s definitely inspirational. He’s a great person.”
Wilson said she may only make it to Friday night services a couple times a month, but she always makes it for religious school. She also attends an Adult Jewish Growth class on Monday nights.
“It’s a program where you learn about spirituality, history, ritual practices and holidays, usually facilitated by the rabbi or an outside speaker,” Wilson said.
Visiting Israel
She has also served on various committees over the years, including the Israel Committee, which coordinates programs about Israel for the religious school and adults.
Wilson has twice visited Israel — in 2005 and 2015.
“The first time I was very lucky,” she said. “I got to go on a special three-week trip for Hebrew teachers to learn to speak Hebrew. I would not have had that opportunity if it had not been for this temple. I never dreamed I’d be a Hebrew teacher before I came here.”
On the second trip, Wilson went for 10 days with her father, Gary Katz, of Fleetwood. The trip included visiting her cousin Adam Brundage, of Lancaster County, who served in the Israeli Defense Forces for 2½ years.
Although she has no plans yet for a third trip to Israel, she said she can’t wait to return.
Wilson also served on the Ritual Committee, which she co-chaired with Judy Shenk, to write an alternative Rosh Hashanah service, observing the Jewish New Year.
“I’m very proud of working on that, very proud of the work we have done.”
As a teen, Wilson said she wasn’t fond of religious school, and that’s one of the reasons she loves Shaarai Shomayim’s.
“It’s nothing like I experienced when growing up,” she said. “Because it’s fun and engaging. There’s a real sense of community with the kids. I see them enjoying learning and that’s not what I experienced as a teen.
“Once I got involved here, I found what a real Jewish community is like, and it made me want to join more things and be active and do as much as I could to give back to the temple. It’s a very big part of my life.”