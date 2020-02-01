Lisa Landis works the weekday evening drive on WJTL radio. It’s a great job, but her favorite gig is next Friday.
That’s when Landis will DJ and emcee the fourth annual Night to Shine at Spooky Nook Sports, 2913 Spooky Nook Road, Manheim. The event, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation and Grace Baptist Church of Lancaster, offers a prom for teens and adults with special needs.
“It’s the best gig ever because everybody is happy,” she said. “You can feel the love in the room.”
You also can feel the energy. She said many of the guests line up behind her and dance the night away.
Grace Baptist member Joell Ketcham launched the local Night to Shine four years ago. Her son, Kenny, 26, has Angelman syndrome, a rare genetic disease that affects the nervous system. That did not prevent him from attending his high school prom or the IU-13 prom.
But she wanted to find a way to give Kenny and others an experience where they could dress up and go out as they got older.
Launching 'Night to Shine'
As luck would have it, that was the same year Tim Tebow started Night to Shine — an event with that same goal.
“I said God was hitting both of us at the same time,” Ketcham said.
Last year, 270 guests and a like number of parents and caregivers were treated to the prom experience at Manheim Brethren in Christ Church.
It was a great night but by the time it was over, Ketcham said committee members realized they needed a larger facility.
“Every year we grow by a hundred (guests),” she said. This year, 350 guests and an additional 400 parents and caregivers will be entertained from 5:45 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Spooky Nook. Another 600 volunteers will help throughout the night. Registration for the evening closed once they reached the 350-guest threshold, she said.
The evening begins with dinner. At that time, each guest is assigned a buddy.
“That buddy’s responsibility is to be glued to them for the night and help them experience what the night has to offer,” Ketcham said.
That includes dancing, limousine rides, photos, tiaras for the women and crowns for the men, a cornhole contest, a karaoke room and swag bags to take home. Female guests can take advantage of free salon services an hour before the event begins while men can get haircuts.
The limousine rides take place after dinner. Exiting the limo, guests will enter the lobby of the Warehouse Hotel attached to Spooky Nook, where they will be flanked by paparazzi who take pictures and welcome them.
“It’s a night to show them just how important they are to all of us,” Ketcham said, adding “it’s also a night for parents to take a deep breath and have them feel some sense of normalcy.”
Parents have their own lounge area where they can dine on a buffet.
Ketcham said the first year the event was held locally, a family arrived with their 50-year-old daughter. They were going to go to a restaurant for dinner, but once they saw their daughter’s excited reaction, Ketcham suggested they have dinner in the lounge, where they could watch her participate throughout the evening.
“A lot of (the guests) can’t articulate their true feelings,” Ketcham said. “And to be able to experience that with them is just great.”
Anxious attendees
For those on this year’s guest list, the anticipation already is growing.
Stephanie Heagy, 24, of Lancaster, who was helping to decorate cupcakes Monday as part of Grace Baptist’s Kenny and the Extraordinary Bakers program, said she is looking forward to the limousine ride. Jenna Buchko, 23, of Landisville, has a favorite song she wants Landis to play, and Dustin Martin, 17, of Manheim, said he is ready to sing “Frosty the Snowman” in the karaoke room.
“The limo is one of their favorite things,” Ketcham said. “They’re just bouncing around to get in line.”
Grace Baptist is the host church for the event, but Ketcham said other churches provide volunteers and resources for the evening. Those offering services typically volunteer their time. They include: Mission Church, LCBC, Victory Church, Reformation Lutheran Church, Community Bible Church, Word of Life Chapel, Manheim BIC and Living Waters Chapel
Altogether, it costs roughly $35,000 to stage Night to Shine. The Tim Tebow Foundation provided seed funding the first year and provides gifts to each of the more than 700 Night to Shine events in all 50 states and in 34 countries that will take place on Friday.
But the rest falls to local churches and community organizations. To reach the $35,000 goal, Ketcham asks volunteers to solicit donations from friends and members. She also welcomes outside donations. Those wishing to donate can send a check to Grace Baptist Church and write “Night to Shine” in the memo line or visit gracebaptist.aware3.net/give.
For Landis, the WJTL host, this year will be different because her 19-year-old nephew, J.J. Ator, will be attending Night to Shine for the first time.
Chances are he has a special song he wants her to play.