While it's still cold enough for winter jackets and gloves in the beginning of 2020, music fans already have their eyes on short-sleeves due to a steady announcement of top level talent coming to Hershey this year.
Since concert announcements have been coming in hot and heavy over the last two months, here's a sequential list of everyone coming to perform this summer in Hershey. This list will be updated as more announcements are made.
James Taylor
When: Thursday, June 18
Where: Giant Center
Cost: $49.50-$200
Opener(s): Jackson Browne
Zac Brown Band: Roar With the Lions Tour
When: Saturday, June 20
Where: Hersheypark Stadium
Cost: $35.90-$125
Opener(s): Gregory Alan Isakov
Lauren Daigle
When: Friday, July 10
Where: Giant Center
Cost: $26.65-$123.15
Opener(s): Johnnyswim
Nickelback: All The Right Reasons Tour
When: Saturday, July 11
Where: Hersheypark Stadium
Cost: $25-$270
Opener(s): Stone Temple Pilots, Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown
Kidz Bop Live 2020
When: Friday, July 17
Where: Giant Center
Cost: $29.50-$130
Opener(s): None
Dead & Company: Summer Tour 2020
When: Wednesday, July 29
Where: Hersheypark Stadium
Cost: $37-$151.50
Opener(s): None
Rod Stewart
When: Friday, July 31
Where: Hersheypark Stadium
Cost: $29.50-$295
Opener(s): Cheap Trick
Disturbed: The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour
When: Saturday, Aug. 1
Where: Hersheypark Stadium
Cost: $29.50-$169.50
Opener(s): Staind, Bad Wolves
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire: The Miraculous Supernatural Tour
When: Saturday, Aug. 8
Where: Hersheypark Stadium
Cost: $35.50-$139.50
Opener(s): None
Motley Crue & Def Leppard
When: Tuesday, Aug. 11
Where: Hersheypark Stadium
Cost: $99.50-$254.50
Opener(s): Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Poison
Phish: Summer Tour 2020
When: Tuesday, Aug 11, and Wednesday, Aug. 12
Where: Giant Center
Cost: $65-$130
Opener(s): None
The Hella Mega Tour ft. Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer
When: Sunday, Aug. 11
Where: Hersheypark Stadium
Cost: $69.50-$250
Opener(s): The Interrupters
Sam Hunt: The Southside Summer 2020 Tour
When: Saturday, Aug. 29
Where: Hersheypark Stadium
Cost: $30.75-$175
Opener(s): Kip Moore, Travis Denning, Ernest and Brandi Cyrus