While it's still cold enough for winter jackets and gloves in the beginning of 2020, music fans already have their eyes on short-sleeves due to a steady announcement of top level talent coming to Hershey this year.

Since concert announcements have been coming in hot and heavy over the last two months, here's a sequential list of everyone coming to perform this summer in Hershey. This list will be updated as more announcements are made.

When: Thursday, June 18

Where: Giant Center

Cost: $49.50-$200

Opener(s): Jackson Browne

When: Saturday, June 20

Where: Hersheypark Stadium

Cost: $35.90-$125

Opener(s): Gregory Alan Isakov

When: Friday, July 10

Where: Giant Center

Cost: $26.65-$123.15

Opener(s): Johnnyswim

When: Saturday, July 11

Where: Hersheypark Stadium

Cost: $25-$270

Opener(s): Stone Temple Pilots, Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown

When: Friday, July 17

Where: Giant Center

Cost: $29.50-$130

Opener(s): None

When: Wednesday, July 29

Where: Hersheypark Stadium

Cost: $37-$151.50

Opener(s): None

When: Friday, July 31

Where: Hersheypark Stadium

Cost: $29.50-$295

Opener(s): Cheap Trick

When: Saturday, Aug. 1

Where: Hersheypark Stadium

Cost: $29.50-$169.50

Opener(s): Staind, Bad Wolves

When: Saturday, Aug. 8

Where: Hersheypark Stadium

Cost: $35.50-$139.50

Opener(s): None

When: Tuesday, Aug. 11

Where: Hersheypark Stadium

Cost: $99.50-$254.50

Opener(s): Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Poison

When: Tuesday, Aug 11, and Wednesday, Aug. 12

Where: Giant Center

Cost: $65-$130

Opener(s): None

When: Sunday, Aug. 11

Where: Hersheypark Stadium

Cost: $69.50-$250

Opener(s): The Interrupters

When: Saturday, Aug. 29

Where: Hersheypark Stadium

Cost: $30.75-$175

Opener(s): Kip Moore, Travis Denning, Ernest and Brandi Cyrus