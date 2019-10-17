When you are watching a show at the theater, there is nothing worse than a fight that looks fake.
A punch that goes nowhere near a face, a kick that looks like it couldn’t hurt a fly. A slap sound that comes way after the actual slap.
Bad fights can take you out of an intense moment and remind you way too much that everything you are seeing is fake.
On the other hand, if it’s too real, someone could get hurt.
Call in the fight choreographer, who teaches the cast how to fight.
In “Newsies,” opening tonight at the Ephrata Performing Arts Center, that’s Preston Cuer.
An intense two-minute fight is a pivotal scene in the show, and the cast has spent a lot of time learning the moves.
They take a three-hour combat course, Cuer said. And then, generally, there is 10 hours of practice for every minute of combat on stage.
Safety comes first, and making the fight look real is a close second.
“Actors love fighting,” says Ed Fernandez, the artistic director of EPAC and the director of “Newsies.” “They invest so much time.”
“It’s like magic,” Cuer says. “You are making the audience see something they didn’t see.”
“Newsies” is the story of the newsboy strike of 1899 in New York.
Back then, there was no home delivery of newspapers. Kids hawked the papers on the street. The boys had to pay for the newspapers before they could sell them.
As the musical begins, New York World publisher Joseph Pulitzer raises the price the boys have to pay for their papers. Most of the boys are living by the skin of their teeth and decide to go on strike. Their leader is Jack Kelly.
The strike begins in Manhattan and Pulitzer quickly discovers that the strike is hurting his bottom line.
After negotiating back and forth, Pulitzer sends out his goons to break up the strike. The police are in on it too.
That is when the fight happens.
“You start with the overall traffic of the scene,” Cuer says. “People have to be at certain places on the stage. And it is all set to music, so you have to figure out at this point in the music, what is happening?”
“Preston is really good at working in a thrust,” Fernandez says, talking about the shape of the stage, which can be seen from three sides.
“That’s the biggest struggle,” Cuer says. “I’m lucky that Ed lets me try things out and fail sometimes.”
Kristin Pontz is the choreographer of the show, and both Cuer and Fernandez say she is pushing her dancers hard.
There are 32 people in the cast and the newsies range in age from 12 to 26.
Cuer, who grew up in Buffalo, was a little older than that when he first got interested in stage combat.
“I was in high school and a classmate’s dad was a certified fight master. We’d sword fight on weekends. I had an eye for it.”
Cuer earned certification from the Society of American Fight Directors. His most recent certification is advanced actor combatant with the directors’ group.
He majored in theater and computer science at Niagara University.
Ten years ago, he came to Lancaster to work as an actor in “Joseph” at Sight & Sound Theatre.
After the run was over, he decided to stay in Lancaster and has been working with EPAC for more than six years, beginning with “Guys and Dolls.”
His acting credits at EPAC include “Beauty and the Beast,” “Peter and the Star Catcher,” “Pippin” and “Ragtime.” He served as fight choreographer in many of them,
He’s also works at the Fulton, where he helped choreograph the huge fight scene in “Treasure Island” and “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”
“There is a reality to Preston’s fights that I really like,” Fernandez says.
So if you go see “Newsies” and you worry about those little kids getting beat up by the goons, just remember it’s Preston Cuer doing his magic.