What does COVID-19 mean for New Year’s Eve in Lancaster County?

Earlier this month, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered restrictions that prohibit indoor dining at bars and restaurants for three weeks. The restrictions, which were ordered in an effort to curb spiking cases, hospitalizations and deaths across Pennsylvania, are in effect until January 4. Indoor dining is prohibitied, and gyms, theaters and other facilities also have to close during that time. Indoor gatherings and events of more than 10 people are prohibited.

Several of the county’s annual New Year’s celebrations had been canceled even before the governor’s latest round of restrictions were announced. Others have gone virtual.

Here’s a look at where the Lancaster County drops stand, as of Thursday, December 17.