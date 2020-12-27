A great-aunt who left the planet eight Decembers ago was frankly difficult to like. Virginia did have a way with words, a unique vernacular sprinkled with old-timey expressions like “not my cup of tea” and expressions of her own creation, like “sippy poo.” She wasn’t exactly a teetotaler, but when she did have a cocktail, it was sweet and creamy and went down easy, like a Pepto-colored pink squirrel. And yes, in Virginia-speak, her cocktail masquerading as a milkshake was a bonafide sippy poo.

Although I did not inherit her penchant for cloyingly sweet drinks, the words sippy poo are like indelible ink on my cerebral cortex. Over the years, I have reinterpreted the sippy poo as a way to pass an afternoon, with or without alcohol.

At this time of year, a weekday sippy poo might be a bracing mug of mint-green tea, with just a smidge of caffeine to keep this work-from-home writer meeting her deadlines. But when wintry afternoons are all mine, I have two sippy poos top of mind.

For taking the edge off the chill (or after sledding or shoveling snow), I turn to one of my all-time favorites, a spiced hot cocoa, which takes just 45 minutes start to finish. If you like chai, you’ll love this recipe, as the principle is similar: As the milk heats on top of the stove, whole spices infuse layers of flavor, which intensify after a short steeping period. The cocoa powder follows and the result is rich and chocolatey but not cloying. I have been known to add a splash of rum, but I prefer my cocoa without the hard stuff so I can focus on the warming spice magic.

For something sparkly and on the rocks, I’m looking at cranberries, which make incredible homemade juice. All you need is a bag of cranberries, which are still available in grocery stores, your choice of sweetener and water. Seriously. Twenty minutes is all you need to be gifted with this gloriously ruby-red nectar, which you can drink as a wake-up tonic or as a sippy poo. The flavor is a revelation and the furthest thing from the stuff on the shelves. With winter citrus in season, you can have all kinds of fun as a mixologist, with the booze or without.

SPICED HOT COCOA

Recipe from Kim O’Donnel.

Makes 4 servings. Amounts can be doubled.

Usually I drop the spices directly into the milk, but for smaller spices like coriander seeds and cardamom seeds, tying in a cheesecloth may be helpful.

A note on spices: Don’t worry about having all the spices on hand; as long as you have a minimum of two spices infusing the milk, you’re good to go. My personal favorite is the star anise.



Ingredients:

4 cups milk of choice

1/4 to 1/2 cup brown sugar or agave

A minimum of any two of the following whole spices: 3 or 4 cardamom pods, crushed; 1 or 2 cloves; 1 cinnamon stick; 1 star anise pod; 1/2 teaspoon coriander seeds; nutmeg grated for a few seconds; pinch of red pepper flakes

1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions:

Pour the milk into a heavy-bottomed saucepan and add half of the sugar and spices. Cook over medium-low heat until the sugar is dissolved and you see teeny bubbles. Taste for sweetness and add the rest as needed. Remove from heat, cover and let steep for about 20 minutes.

Add the cocoa power and vanilla to the steeped milk and bring to a gentle boil, whisking until blended. Strain through a sieve and pour into mugs.



DIY CRANBERRY JUICE (AND SPARKLER)

Adapted from “PNW Veg” by Kim O’Donnel.

Makes about 3 cups. Amounts may be doubled.

Ingredients:

1 12-ounce bag cranberries (3 cups)

3 cups cold water

1/4 to 1/2 cup of sweetener of choice

Directions:

Rinse cranberries to remove in any possible leaves and place in a medium pot, along with the water. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat.

Then, lower the heat to medium-low and cook until the cranberries have burst, about 10 minutes. Turn off the heat, cover and let steep for 10 to 15 minutes.

Puree with an immersion blender or stand blender. Set a medium or fine-mesh strainer propped over a large bowl and pour the puree into the strainer. Use a rubber spatula to gently press on the berries and extract as much juice as possible. The resulting liquid will be more like a nectar than a thin juice.

Return the juice to the pot over low heat. Add 1/4 cup of the sweetener, stirring well until dissolved. Taste for sweetness and add more as needed.

Cool and store in pint or quart jars in the refrigerator. Keeps well for a few weeks; vigorously shake or stir before using.

To make the sparkler:

4 ounces cranberry juice

2 to 4 ounces sparkling water or vodka

Ice cubes

Orange slice or lime wedge, for garnish

Pour the juice in an eight-ounce glass. Add the sparkling water or vodka, stirring until mixed. Finish with ice cubes and garnish.