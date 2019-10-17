Someday the words you’re reading could be painted over. Remixed to be a part of another story. Turned into art.

Teresa Haag, of Phoenixville, takes a unique approach to creating her work. Before she applies any oil paint, Haag first fixes a layer of newspaper to her canvases and then lets the work begin to speak to her.

Haag’s oil work will be on display at Red Raven Art Co. through Oct. 26. Teaming with Red Raven felt right for Haag, who mentions she admires the gallery’s commitment to emerging artists and to giving back to the community.

Haag’s current process came to her rather fortuitously. She had just returned from a trip to San Francisco and was inspired to create art. Looking around her studio space, there were no available canvases. So Haag found a painting she wasn’t happy with and attached a layer of newspaper over it. Then she began to paint.

“Up until that point I had this vision in my head for how I wanted my work to look and feel, and I just could not achieve that,” Haag says. “All of a sudden as soon as I started painting on that newspaper, it all connected and made sense to me. So I just started pushing in that direction.”

Before Haag stumbled upon her new technique, she says her work was like a fire hose spraying in all directions. Her urge to create was powerful but lacked a focus.

“I would read magazines and see art that I liked and I would basically try out their styles and see if it was a good fit for me,” Haag says. “I tried so many things. I have a whole closetful of really bad art. I tell a lot of my collectors and workshop participants ‘You have to make so many bad paintings before you make good paintings.’ ”

Haag grew up in a blue-collar family in Eastman Business Park (formerly Kodak Park) — an industrial and manufacturing complex section of Rochester, New York. Her father worked for Kodak, and she did too for a time.

“My bedroom window looked out over Kodak Park, so it was essentially a landscape of buildings with no windows and smokestacks and I just identify so well with that,” Haag says. “When you grow up and that’s part of your story. I like this idea of bringing beauty and awareness to places that most often are not looked at that way.”

Haag achieves this with her beautiful, but understated colors and tones, her masterful use of light and shadow and the newspaper pages under the paint. Occasional phrases or words are visible through the paint and add a layer of meaning and depth to the work.

Haag pairs the newspapers to the places she’s painting. For example, Haag’s paintings of Lancaster on display at Red Raven have articles from LNP on them. It’s a way, Haag says, to bring a sense of the chaotic nature of reality to her work, and the words add a sense of the cacophony of the city.

“Ultimately, for me, using that layer of newspaper creates the sense of noise and depth and grit in the background that I find so exciting for my work,” Haag says. “The placement of the headlines and stories is totally random. I used to arrange them in certain ways and it felt overworked. Whereas when I put them in randomly it felt more like city life, where there’s so much going on and you never know what’s going to happen next. That’s when all the magic happens. You get really interesting things happening. Headlines will pop out that you couldn’t have even dreamed of placing there, but they work out really well.”

Haag prefers painting urban scenes and being able to find the “lost stories” of neighborhoods that often go overlooked, such as the row homes of Philadelphia, the back alley ways of Brooklyn, or the grittier parts of Washington.

Before visiting a new city or location, Haag often consults Google Maps to orient herself with the city and discover those neighborhoods she finds most exciting.

Haag found certain aspects of that “gritty feel” in Lancaster city, as well as industrial areas such as her piece “Lancaster Train Yard.” But she also got great results with rural scenes such as “Middle of November,” which features a barn on a country road with a tree full of autumn foliage flourishing in the foreground.

Haag’s urban work is most interesting as it incorporates precise lines and shapes with a loose impressionistic style. She cites the old master Paul Cezanne and the contemporary painter Mary Beth McKenzie as inspirations.

In her own way, Haag is also using newspaper pages to report the news.

“A reporter tells the stories of people in their city, and what I do is include those stories in the piece so that’s their representation in my work,” Haag says. “They’re telling their stories under the paint.”