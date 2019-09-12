Shane Gillis, a comedian from central Pennsylvania, was named a "Saturday Night Live" cast member Thursday morning - and hours later, a video surfaced of Gillis using an ethnic slur.
The slur was a derogatory term for a Chinese person.
And that's the ethnicity of another cast member named Thursday - Bowen Yang.
today SNL announced the hiring of its first cast member of East Asian descent, and also this guy pic.twitter.com/0FAGJZJUkK— Seth Simons (@sasimons) September 12, 2019
Now, people are calling on "SNL" to fire Gillis.
So I guess SNL will (and should) fire Shane Gillis now? Like, this legit happened last year. #SNL https://t.co/98KtiDvt7L— Dory Jackson (@dory_jackson) September 12, 2019
In the same day that the Asian American community celebrates Bowen Yang for being added to the SNL cast, we also get Shane Gillis' resurfaced podcast interview where he goes off on a racist rant on...you guessed it...Asians.— Kevin J. Nguyen (@kevinjnguyen) September 12, 2019
*looks straight at camera*https://t.co/NV5parsc47
This is going to be a new record for shortest #SNL tenure.— Bill Kuchman (@billkuchman) September 12, 2019
Did Lorne Michaels forget to check Shane Gillis’ previous work? https://t.co/KnUQlj4BUh
Comedy writer Seth Simons appeared to be the first to post the YouTube video from "Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast."
After Simons posted the clip, the original video featuring the previous segment was deleted by the owner of the account. The podcast aired in September 2018.
In an interview with an LNP publication, Gillis acknowledges that the Secret Podcast can be offensive. "I'm always hesitant, because people are going to hate it. It can be pretty offensive," he told staff writer Kevin Stairiker.
"If it's funny, then be funny, that's more important."