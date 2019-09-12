Shane Gillis, a comedian from central Pennsylvania, was named a "Saturday Night Live" cast member Thursday morning - and hours later, a video surfaced of Gillis using an ethnic slur.

The slur was a derogatory term for a Chinese person.

And that's the ethnicity of another cast member named Thursday - Bowen Yang.

Now, people are calling on "SNL" to fire Gillis.

Comedy writer Seth Simons appeared to be the first to post the YouTube video from "Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast."

After Simons posted the clip, the original video featuring the previous segment was deleted by the owner of the account. The podcast aired in September 2018.

In an interview with an LNP publication, Gillis acknowledges that the Secret Podcast can be offensive. "I'm always hesitant, because people are going to hate it. It can be pretty offensive," he told staff writer Kevin Stairiker.

"If it's funny, then be funny, that's more important."