Everything about the Blackworth Live Fire Grill In Lititz - the link, literally, between Market at The Wilbur and The Wilbur hotel - is on fire. Blackworth opened about a month ago and is already extremely popular (read: reservations are suggested). The 130-seat restaurant is currently opening at 4 p.m. for dinner service, but according to Vickie Hoover, who owns the restaurant with her husband, Eric, plans are in the works to open for lunch and weekend brunch service.

The seasonal menu changes four times a year and features locally sourced ingredients, and Vickie Hoover describes the modern, artisanal American fare as “rustic, but refined.” T-bone steaks and pizzas are a staple at the restaurant, and everything is cooked over a 15-foot wood-fire hearth and pizza oven. The restaurant goes through about 1,000 pounds of locally sourced, kiln-dried oak every day. That’s the only source of heat for cooking at the restaurant. You won’t find a microwave in the kitchen at Blackworth.

“The fire acts almost like a seasoning and another dimension of flavor,” Hoover says. “It’s good food made with old-world, rustic cooking.”

The menu also includes dishes such as a pork belly small plate featuring Pennsylvania maple syrup and pickled jalapeno, a roasted Chilean sea bass and a nice nod to Wilbur Chocolate, the Wilbur Creme Brulee made with Wilbur chocolate custard.

The approach to the atmosphere of Blackworth is much like the food, simple but sophisticated. The flooring is the original Wilbur Chocolate factory flooring and the columns are also original, but stripped-down to their raw state. Blackworth combines raw elements of the old factory with contemporary mid-century and art deco elements.

“It’s an upscale dining experience without feeling overly stuffy,” Hoover said.

There are private and semi-private meeting rooms which seat 14 and 24 people respectively and are available to reserve for meetings and parties. The restaurant also includes a 23-seat bar with additional seating in a lounge area and showcases a curated menu of craft beer and craft cocktails. The bar uses local liquors such as Stoll & Wolfe and Thistle Finch, and the bar uses its own house-made vanilla and bitters.

The restaurant, much like the kitchen, is on fire. And Vickie Hoover is excited to be a part of the trendy new area in Lititz.

“It’s sweet to be part of a cool small town,” she said. “We’re just humbled to be part of the Lititz community.”

Hours: Daily from 4 to 10 p.m.

Website: blackworthlititz.com.

FacebooK: facebook.com/blackworthlititz.

Instagram: blackworthlititz.