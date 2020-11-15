Have you checked on your gamer friends recently?

This week saw the release of both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, heralding the ninth generation of video game consoles dating back to the Magnavox Odyssey release in 1972. Once again, hundreds of thousands of people across the world are searching for one of these new systems.

Me? Well, I’ve got a gaming backlog that could feasibly keep me satiated until the release of the PlayStation Ocho.

From where I’m typing, I can see dozens of years of video game history, whether it’s via my PlayStations 2, 3 and 4, or my cherished Nintendo 64, still kicking two decades removed from its initial purchase. I bought a Nintendo Switch back in December 2019 on Facebook Marketplace, meeting a college student at a Rutter’s parking lot in York. What at first struck me as a transaction similar to a relaxed drug deal has led to many wonderful quarantine gaming moments, whether it was the monolithic launch of “Animal Crossing: New Horizon” or playing “Super Smash Bros Ultimate” with high school friends spread across the country.

So, I think I’m set for a while. And these questions are strictly for all the other gamers out there, perhaps thinking about buying a new Xbox or PlayStation – have you cleared your entire backlog? Have you played through all those games you acquired on a lark? What about all those digital games you bought in a ridiculous sale three years ago?

I, for one, have not. For instance, I recently discovered that, somewhere along the path of life, I bought a used copy of “Ace Combat 4: Shattered Skies” for the PlayStation 2. If you’re not familiar, it’s a long-running series dedicated to the very exciting art of combat flight simulation. I remembered beating it at one point, but I discovered recently that I only played the first few levels and never returned to it. That game was released in 2001, meaning that I’ve owned it and not finished it longer than half of my life now. Would it be irresponsible to buy a brand new PS5, perhaps to play the recently released “Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown”? Almost definitely.

Gaming generations also tend to last longer with each additional entry, and the PlayStation 4 is no different. Since its release in the halcyon days of 2013, nearly 3,000 games have been released for the system. I’ve played, what, like 20 of them, maybe? Even from where I currently sit – that being the couch that has been my work and living space for eight months now – I can see the cases for critically-beloved but still-unplayed titles such as “Resident Evil 7,” “Yakuza 0” and, of course, “South Park: The Fractured But Whole.” I have no hard-and-fast rule against buying new video game systems, but with a catalogue as rich as the PlayStation 4’s, there’s simply no reason to upgrade to the newest thing right away. And it’s not like incredible games aren’t still being released. Take my current obsession, “Ghost of Tsushima,” released this summer. In it, you play as Jin Sakai, a samurai on a one-man mission to protect his home from the mostly-historically-accurate first Mongol invasion of Japan in the late 13th century.

Released over the summer, the game combines traditional open-world gameplay with absolutely gorgeous visuals and a never-ending list of missions to accomplish. What I love most about “Tsushima” is the care taken by developer Sucker Punch to balance what you’d expect from a “samurai game” – slicing and dicing baddies with your Cool Sword™ with impressive immersion and subtle touches that go a long way. Used to playing games with a big map and other things taking up valuable screen space? Not in “Tsushima.” Not only is there nothing cluttering the screen, but the entire guidance engine simply has your character follow the direction of the blowing wind. Traveling around the game’s gigantic map, you can find areas with hot springs, where your character can take a moment to reflect. Additionally, there are areas where you can compose haiku (based off of suggestions from the game), again forcing the player to stop, take a breath and consider nature’s beauty.

It turns out that a game set in 1274 Japan can help tremendously with the no-win scenario of living in the United States in 2020. And really, that’s what video games do best – introduce you to a new world unlike your own to spend some time in for a few hours at a clip. For that reason, it’s hard to bemoan fellow gamers skipping their backlogs in search of the newest thing.