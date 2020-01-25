The Philadelphia Theatre Company is presenting a new play set in Pennsylvania Amish country,
“Everything Is Wonderful,” by Chelsea Marcantel, is about forgiveness and how a family copes with change and loss. The play will run Feb. 14 through March 8 at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre, 480 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia.
After a drunk driver kills an Amish couple’s two sons, the parents take in the driver, Eric, who is seeking their forgiveness.
The accident brings their daughter, Miri, home. She was excommunicated five years earlier. The presence of Eric and Miri cracks open the family’s secret history, which challenges the family’s way of life within the Amish community.
The play premiered at the Everyman Theatre in Baltimore last year under the direction of Noah Himmelstein, who is directing this production.
Tickets for the show are $25 to $69. Go to: philatheatreco.org or call the box office at 215-985-0420.