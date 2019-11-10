The latest On Screen/In Person film, “DETROIT 48202: Conversations Along a Postal Route,” will be shown Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St.
The film explore the city of Detroit, its rise and fall and attempts at resurgence through the eyes of an African American mail carrier , Wendell Watkins. For 30 years, Watkins has served a community in what was once a vital and thriving city. He shares stories with the people along his route. The film also interviews community leaders as they ponder the future of the city.
At 6:15 p.m., a Lancaster community panel will discuss the film. Following the 80-minute film, director Pam Sporn will answer questions from the audience.
Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for students. Call the box office at 717-871-7018 or go to artsmu. com for tickets.