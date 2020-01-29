Walk into Millersville University’s Eckert Art Gallery during its “Microworld” exhibit and you automatically become a part of the art-making experience.

“Microworld” is an immersive, interactive art experience that investigates the nexus of art, science and technology. The digital art exhibit was created by the award-winning London-based, creative-coding duo of Nicola Schauerman and Tim Pickup, also known as Genetic Moo. The exhibit is projected onto the walls of the gallery, and sensors and webcams pick up the movements and sounds of the guests, which in turn manipulate the images on the walls.

The exhibit, which is kid-friendly but perfect for students and adults, features four distinct pieces that communicate to each other and make up the Microworld. They are Animats, where guests can use a touchscreen to create unique robotic amoeba-like creatures; Aeroplankton, which responds to sounds in the gallery; Multiple, which reacts to anything that moves in front of the eye of the webcam and creates kaleidoscopic forms and psychedelic patterns; and Hector and the Sunstars, which projects ambient music in response to colors in the gallery. Students staff the gallery to provide tips on how to best enjoy and participate in the exhibit.

“It kind of feels like you’re walking into a video game,” says curator Heidi Leitzke, who then stomps her foot on the ground and smiles as the sound resonates and makes a shape on the Aeroplanton wall come alive as if it’s been shocked.

For Leitzke, bringing an exhibit that fused STEM elements to the art world has been a goal for a while.

“We have students that are majoring in all different sorts of fields — science and meteorology and biology and applied engineering — and I want to make sure that the Eckert Art Gallery can be a learning laboratory for students across campus,” Leitzke says. “But then it’s also this nice bridge to the community, because it’s a place that people who love art or are just curious can come and have this free, nice experience.”

The gallery will host a free family day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, featuring their friends from the Lancaster Science Factory hosting special STEM activities, snacks and more.

There always has been a connection between advances in science, technology and art.

“A very long time ago artists could only paint in their studio because it was hard to transport paint,” Leitzke says. “They didn’t have paint tubes, so the most effective way to store paint was in a pig’s bladder they would tie off. Anytime they wanted to use paint they had to poke a hole in the pig’s bladder. The paint would dry out and it just wasn’t very portable. Eventually someone invented the tin paint tube, which could be opened and closed and that meant that people could go outside and paint. That led to the innovations of the Impressionist painters.”

We’ve come a long way from pigs’ bladders full of paint, but the spirit to discover new ways to make art is very much the same. It’s an idea that excites Leitzke.

“The idea that maybe somebody that thinks they wouldn’t get excited about art but maybe likes science and technology and video games and interactive things would feel comfortable in the gallery is really exciting to me as a curator,” Leitzke says. “As people engage with (the Microworld) they can discover new elements of each piece. With a lot of art, the more you look and the more you engage, the more you discover. It’s like that with a painting by Hieronymus Bosch, and it’s like that with this.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

For me, entering into the Microworld and watching as my every action was reflected in the movements and colors of the exhibit made me think about how each of our actions creates a cause-and-effect response in the smaller cellular world and how our actions as a species create direct reactions to the planet.

“Everyone will bring their own interpretation to what they’re seeing,” Leitzke says. “I think that’s one of the things that’s so great about art. It can put you in this position where your mind is challenged, without you even realizing it, to think in different ways and all of a sudden you’re kind of realizing, or learning or wondering something that you might otherwise wouldn’t have.”