New Master's of Music Education program emphasizing peacebuilding at Elizabethtown College draws on the school's Anabaptist heritage

A new program at Elizabethtown College promises to continue the school’s Anabaptist legacy of peacebuilding.

The school is accepting applications for its Master’s of Music Education program, which will launch in May 2020. The curriculum is centered upon World Music Drumming, a pedagogy founded by the late Will Schmid that’s focused on West African, Afro-Cuban and Caribbean drumming.

The program also will have an emphasis on peacebuilding as it relates to music, a notable addition considering the college’s recent elimination of its peace and conflict studies minor. Elizabethtown College announced that it would also end its theater and philosophy majors, and theater and film studies minors. The 22 students currently in these programs will be able to complete their programs, even if they extend through the 2019-20 academic year.

“The College’s legacy is grounded in peacebuilding,” Keri Straub, the college’s communications director, said in an email. “For nearly 120 years, our mission of promoting peace, human dignity and social justice has been central to who we are as a community. Our innovative masters of music with a focus on peacebuilding program affirms our continued commitment to our peacemaking beliefs, and highlights how we are evolving our offerings for the modern-day student.”

Elizabethtown was founded in 1899 by members of the Church of the Brethren, an Anabaptist Christian denomination, but welcomes students of all faiths. In 1993, the Church of the Brethren relinquished its governance role in the school, which has since been governed by an independent board of trustees. Eight of the 42 board positions are required to be Church of the Brethren members, as written into the school’s bylaws.

The new master’s program was spearheaded by Kevin Shorner-Johnson, associate professor of music education at the college. The program is intended for elementary and middle school teachers who want to incorporate these fields of studies in their own classrooms. Because interest is widespread and many of the prospective students are professionals, Shorner-Johnson says he wanted to make the three-year program largely online. There is an in-person component, too, an annual weeklong summer workshop at Elizabethtown College.

Years in the making

Shorner-Johnson says he began constructing the new program about 7 years ago. After a student at the school experienced an incident of bullying, Shorner-Johnson considered how he might draw on the roots of the college’s history of peacebuilding through its Anabaptist roots.

Peacebuilding itself has yet to actually be defined. There’s an online campaign, Peacebuilding.live, dedicated to get the word added to the dictionary. Despite this, Shorner-Johnson says there are a few clear examples of peacebuilding ideology in Anabaptist heritage that can directly be applied to music.

One of the first aspects he explored was the idea of intentional community.

“From this tradition, it’s a commitment to be fully present with each other in relationships,” Shorner-Johnson says.

There’s also the concept that an individual can make a different through seemingly small acts of kindness.

“There's a deep tradition of humility within this particular faith tradition which means that I believe that small acts of peace matter,” Shorner-Johnson says. “So, I do care about the larger geopolitical peace treaties and stuff like that that world leaders make, but I actually turn my attention and my focus to the people who I run into every day, and I think that translates really importantly into music making.”

Drumming curriculum

That’s embodied in the World Music Drumming curriculum. Students learn complex drum patterns that fit into each other like puzzle pieces. While a musician may be playing one rhythm, they must listen to the other rhythms to properly fit those pieces together. They’re also learning about the cultural context of the music.

Michael Checco, a World Music Drumming instructor and elementary music teacher in Middletown Area School District, taught first and second level students during a workshop at Elizabethtown College this week. It’s the second summer World Music Drumming workshop Elizabethtown College has hosted, providing a taste of what students might experience in the master’s program next year.

Listening is one of the many skills teachers can pass on to students by applying the program in their own classrooms.

“It’s not just about listening to music,” Checco says. “It’s about listening to people. … It’s very literally teaching us to be better listeners.”

Lisa Sempsey, an elementary music specialist in Columbia Borough School District, agrees. She was a participant in the past week’s World Music Drumming workshop, and will be a teacher in the upcoming master’s program.

“I think the peacebuilding aspect for me is about empowering student voices, because when you’re heard, you often are a more relaxed individual,” Sempsey says. “You can embrace who you are because you know that it's being embraced.”

And thinking of the greater good of a group rather than just one’s self is an important aspect, too.

“It’s not a music that is about the individual,” Checco says. “It is a music that is truly about the community.”

There’s also an element of valuing emotional connection, as evident in the program’s tagline, “reclaiming space for connection and care.” Shorner-Johnson says this a response to “heightened levels of trauma” teachers see in modern students. The program will emphasize the need for social-emotional learning in schools, or, the process in which kids learn to set positive goals, manage their emotions, and show empathy for others.

“The need to help students develop social emotional skills and resiliencies and ways to better cope with the world around them is greater than ever,” Checco says.

Online network

To complement the new master’s program, Shorner-Johnson also created an online professional network, Music and Peacebuilding, which connects music educators both in and outside of the program in ideas about involving peacebuilding in their classrooms. He’s already uploaded a few podcasts to the site, including one about peacebuilding examples set by Fred Rogers in “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

With all of these initiatives, the overarching theme is how making music in the classroom supporting peacebuilding ideology can impact the rest of a student’s life.

“By learning the music, I think we’re learning a lot about how people connect and how to build a better world,” Checco says.