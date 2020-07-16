New instrumental compilation, 'Keystone Classics,' brings local hip-hop producers to the forefront

A new compilation of hip-hop beats from a dozen of Central Pennsylvania's top producers, "Keystone Classics," started as all great projects do - in Instagram direct messages.

"Everyone's bored because of the quarantine, and Dave (Ginolfi) had mentioned at one point that it would be cool to do a beat tape with a bunch of people," explains Vincent Smaldone, otherwise known as DJ Image. "I was like, 'Yeah, I've got tons of beats.'"

Masterminded by Ginolfi, also known as Bruce Banter when creating music and visual art, "Keystone Classics" is the result of a dozen incredibly active imaginations and a love for the craft of hip-hop. After putting out the call, Ginolfi says he had the project together in under three weeks.

"I think the only stipulations I had were make it fun, upbeat and between 70 and 105 BPM, which are like the perfect tempos for freestyling," Ginolfi says.

Contributing producers were given the choice of creating something entirely from scratch, or taking a song from their respective vaults and including it on the compilation. Some, like Ginolfi himself, used the loose template to work outside pre-conditioned comfort zones. His track, "Hard Reset," marries shimmering synths with boom-bap drums, creating a perfect soundtrack for riding off into a gritty sunset.

"When I sat down to make this beat, it was just like making a painting because that's my school of thought for creating art, creating images," Ginolfi explains. "Since I knew it was going to be a one-off, I knew to tailor it for the project."

Others, like Nick Reiner, better known as DJ Salinger, actually had less time than initially thought to contribute. Since Reiner has continued a busy DJing schedule during the quarantine, albeit virtually, finding space to create was difficult, which led to him dusting off an unreleased track titled "Cup Noodles."

"Most of the beats on the tape wound up being a lot more influenced by sampling and golden era hip-hop production," says Reiner, who contributed to the tape under the relatively recent moniker of Nick Shades. "A lot of the stuff that I've made in the last few years has been a little bit more modern, so (my track) sort of sticks out in that way."

And then there's producers such as Ralph Washington, better known as RalphReal, who had to bring a huge studio set-up to his home at the beginning of quarantine to be able to make music. As parents in any occupation currently working from home can tell you, distractions can pop up in all forms.

"My kids, they love to participate too and jump on the keyboard and beat machine," Washington says with a laugh. "Which can be sort of...trying."

Old school

While the community of hip-hop producers in Lancaster is somewhat small compared to larger cities, it is no less vibrant, and "Keystone Classics" goes a long way to show that. The greater vibe of the collection is of '80s and '90s hip-hop beats, but each cut showcases just how differently that idea can be fleshed out.

For example, the opening song, "It Happens Everyday," evokes a perfect feeling of walking around a city in the summertime, headphones on without a care in the world. Created by Budget Wax, otherwise known as Tellus360 sound engineer Brett Keller, the song institutes a vibe that is then seamlessly continued into Josh Morales' "Keystone Walk."

Most beats were created digitally, but at least in one case, the '80s-influenced production was a direct result of advice from a legend of '80s hip-hop.

Smaldone created "The Buddah Monk In Your Trunk," a dark, Nas-sampling piece with the help of "one of the nerdiest samplers of all time." One of the older producers in the group, Smaldone has been creating beats since 1998. Early on in his music career, Smaldone was able to tour with Slick Rick, creator of the landmark album "The Great Adventures of Slick Rick."

During the tour, Smaldone asked Slick Rick how he made one of that album's most popular cuts, "Children's Story," and the rapper told him about the Ensoniq Mirage, one of the very first samplers made commercially available in the '80s, complete with floppy disks for certain sounds.

"The beats that I make are real hip-hop," Smaldone says. "Not hip-hop that's current, it's timeless, the type that you would consider underground."

Classics

Now that the compilation has hit the digital streets, Ginolfi is hoping to continue the buzz in the coming months by pressing the compilation to tape, and then hopefully with funds from the tape, 12-inch vinyl records. Nearly all of the producers have expressed interest in creating a live experience of the compilation's tracks, whenever live shows can feasibly happen again.

"I can't wait until we can all spin it out, I'm ready for it," Washington says. "I'll play keys right over the beat."

Ginolfi also hopes that the compilation can serve one of its central purposes and inspire local rappers to jump on the beats, whether for freestyling or inclusion on mixtapes.

"Some rappers in the local area have been contacted, and if people want to freestyle over beats on mixtapes, so be it," Ginolfi says. "We want to make the music accessible to people."

Though hypothetical at this point, most of the contributors are already ready for a second volume, with potentially switched up criteria and contributors.

"Hopefully it inspires way more producers to showcase their work," Washington says. "As producers right now, we're definitely coming up and we need people to be on our work."

Reiner agreed, saying "It's so reassuring that we have all of this local talent, especially in this realm particularly, because producers are mostly in the background, so I felt like this was a cool way to showcase the talent that's out there."