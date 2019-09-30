Last year, something big was missing from the New Holland Farmers Fair: the tug-of-war contest.

For years, the competition was a chance for local volunteer firefighters to face off and see who was the strongest (or perhaps the most stubborn).

But as fire companies consolidate and volunteers are pressed to train, fundraise and fight fires, the fair didn’t have enough teams sign up for a tug-of-war competition.

A lot of people were disappointed, says Bill Fisher, president of the New Holland Farmers Day Association. So the tug-of-war is back. The new contest will accept teams that are not part of a fire company. Organizers hope to recruit firefighters as well as youth groups, sports teams and more.

This year’s fair will be Wednesday, Oct. 2 through Saturday, Oct. 5. The fair, which dates back to 1927, has livestock shows, rides and a popular parade.

Here’s more about the 2019 fair:

Where: The farm show building at 101 W. Franklin St. holds most of the exhibits. The midway, games and contests are held on West Main Street (Route 23), North and South Roberts Avenue and Franklin Street.

Details: Agricultural fair with judged exhibits, commercial exhibits, contests, food, rides, entertainment and livestock shows. The parade is Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 7 p.m. The sheep show is Thursday, Oct. 3 at 4 p.m. The FFA tractor driving contest is Friday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. The baby parade is Saturday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m., followed by the pet parade.

New Holland Farmers Fair Schedule

Wednesday, Oct. 2

11 a.m.-11 p.m. Midway is open.

Noon Bake sale (Farmers Fair Building)

1-7 p.m. Exhibits are open.

4 p.m.-11 p.m. Rides are open.

7 p.m. Parade

For the full fair schedule, visit http://newhollandfair.org.

New Holland Farmers Fair: Remember when?

The first New Holland community fair was held in 1927 with more than 1,000 entries at the high school auditorium and spread out through the borough in windows along Main Street.

New this year: The Tug-of-War is back after a one-year break and is no longer just for firefighters. The new contest will accept teams that are not part of a fire company. Preliminary rounds start Thursday night and finals will be held Saturday night. Also new is a breeding goat show, in addition to the market goat show Thursday, Oct. 3 at 1:30 p.m.

Food not to miss: Ham and cheese sandwiches from New Holland Lions Club and Fink's French fries.

Did you know? Eastern Lancaster County School District has a half day of school Friday so students can enjoy the fair.

Once New Holland Farmers Fair’s over, Manheim Farm Show (Oct. 7-11), will finish Lancaster County’s fair season.