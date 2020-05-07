Editor's Note Ever wonder how home design experts craft their own special spaces? In this occasional series, we ask design experts about a favorite room in their home and how it all came together.

THE EXPERTS

Jim Martin, New Holland, owner of the home remodeling company Jim Martin Design.

Jim Martin enjoys working with clients through the design process, getting into their heads to discover their style and what they appreciate. Remodeling his own home? Well, that’s another story. “The hardest person to work for is myself,” he says.

Fortunately, when it comes to updating his New Holland Cape Cod, he’s always had his wife, Susan, by his side. The Martins built the home along a scenic country road in 1984, and it’s the only home they’ve ever known. They’ve done their fair share of work on it over the years, including completely finishing the upstairs.

“If I’d identify a style that I most resonate with it’s probably colonial or Old Williamsburg style,” Jim says, noting they both like the simplicity. “We both grew up in Lancaster County. That’s what’s most natural for us.”

That’s Jim Martin, husband and homeowner, talking. Jim Martin the designer appreciates many styles.

He went to vocational technical school for cabinet making in high school, then worked in construction and for a cabinet shop doing installation for about 10 years.

“I’d get a truckload of cabinetry and a set of prints and they’d say, ‘Here’s your work,’ ” he says.

That same company offered him an opportunity to work in sales and design, which he did for another 11 years.

Armed with experience in both design and installation, he started his own remodeling company almost seven years ago and now works alongside his son, Nate. He’s not one to tell clients what to do. He’d rather help them discover that for themselves.

“I’ve always enjoyed the breadth of what we do,” Jim says. “Most of my designing is done more collaboratively. I try to work with you and understand what you’re going to really love. In the end, I want it to be a reflection of you.”

His favorite room: The dining room

Remodeling kitchens and baths is Jim Martin’s bread and butter.

So it may come as a surprise that his favorite room is not the couple’s homey kitchen, which features custom cabinetry that Jim installed himself decades ago and an heirloom hutch that’s spent generations in Susan’s family. And it’s not the Martins’ recently remodeled first-floor bath, either, with its on-trend details like sleek floor-to-ceiling white cabinets and a comfort-height vanity with luxurious vessel sink.

For Jim, a room is about more than simply architecture and decor. It’s also about what he calls the “soft side”: the life lived there and the memories made.

So for the Martins, that comes down to the dining room, a 2009 addition off their kitchen that checks a variety of boxes: architectural beauty, functional design and family memories — especially those made with their son, daughter-in-law and 4-year-old granddaughter.

When they initially built their home, it had a patio door off the kitchen leading to a 10-by-16-foot deck that offered a view of their sloping backyard and their son’s boyhood clubhouse, nestled beneath towering pine trees. As part of the 2009 renovation, the couple updated their home’s exterior with a combination of cream-colored stucco and stone. They redid the clubhouse to match, adding a stucco exterior, cedar shake roof and bright green door.

Just beyond their property sits a picturesque neighboring farm meadow, where they’ve enjoyed seeing everything from work horses to heifers.

“We loved the view,” Jim says. “We said, whatever we do, we want to capture and maintain that.”

So they added an airy room with vaulted ceiling and plenty of windows to bring the outdoors inside. The back wall is a series of large, paned windows with a large circle-top window above. Combined with windows on either side, it offers the couple a panoramic view that includes the home’s two-tiered deck, the distant farmhouse and, of course, the charming colonial-style clubhouse/utility shed.

For flooring in the dining room, the Martins chose an earthy porcelain tile in a terra cotta hue, creating an almost garden effect. The 12-by-18-inch tiles had been part of a display Jim had at a builder’s show, he recalls. He liked them so much he purchased them for the addition. Since there weren’t enough to cover the whole floor, he framed them with a border of darker, 6-by-6-inch porcelain tiles.

Another touch of the outdoors that the Martins brought inside is a dramatic trailing grapevine painted above the circle-top window by local artist Amber Miller. With a bird’s nest nestled within its branches, the vine is a reminder of a grapevine that grew up the side of their old deck in the days before the dining room addition.

“I wanted to have a memory of that,” Jim says.

There are other memories in the room as well, like the bicentennial grandfather clock that Susan’s parents bought in 1976 as a gift to one another on the occasion of their 25th wedding anniversary. Or the bread plate made from coconut wood that their son and daughter-in-law brought back from a trip to Thailand. Or the pale-green china place settings that Jim and Susan received as a wedding gift.

“People don’t use china anymore,” Susan says, “but I get it out and use it.”

Then there are those things that can’t be summed up in a painted wall or a family heirloom.

“What we like about this room, other than the views, is this is a hub for gatherings,” Jim says. “When I’m here in this room, I can remember a lot of experiences we’ve had here. There’s a lot of special memories that come with that.”

