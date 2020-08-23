In music, a home note, or tonic, is the most constant note in a particular key. It’s often the first, and sometimes also the last, note when a song resolves itself.

It’s a musical concept that paralleled Matthew Herren’s professional musical journey, which started with the Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra. Now, he has returned. Herren, 49, went from occupying a chair on stage as a cellist with the Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra in the ’90s to leading the orchestra when he accepted the executive director position at the head of the boardroom table earlier this year.

Herren replaces Jeff Woodruff, who retired last year at age 80 after working with the Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra for nearly two decades. As the executive director, Herren says he is basically in charge of making sure everything runs smoothly from financial aspects of running an orchestra to marketing, fundraising, operations, scheduling and long-range planning and even helping with creating the musical programs. Looking at the orchestra from a business perspective, Herren is acting as its conductor.

Herren, of Shermans Dale, Perry County, grew up in Lancaster and attended the Center for Gifted Young Musicians at Temple University while still a student at McCaskey High School. After graduating from McCaskey in 1989, Herren continued his training at the esteemed Juilliard School conservatory in New York City. Herren spent the early part of his 30-year career as a professional cellist with the Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra for about four seasons in the mid-’90s before moving on.

Now he has returned to the Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra, albeit on the other side of the stage. He says his experience performing has helped in the next stage of his music career.

Next stage

“Being a cellist in the Harrisburg Symphony in the ’90s, I think really helps me guide the business and also helps to keep the relationship (with the musicians) solid because they trust me because I understand them,” Herren says.

The high degree of focus necessary to be a musician has prepared him for the new administrative role.

“Onstage, if something goes wrong you react and you just go forward, you can’t spend another instant regretting it because it will impede what you’re doing in the next moment,” Herren says. “I think in the arts admin world you get a little more time to sort of reflect than if you are performing a five-minute piece.”

Peter Sirotin, a concertmeister violinist with the Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra and director of Harrisburg concert series Market Square Concerts, echoes that idea.

“I think if you have a very strong background as a performer and you have the experience of being onstage it makes you a better leader and administrator ultimately because you know both sides of this endeavor,” Sirotin says. “And so Matt certainly has experience that is very wide and deep in both.”

Sirotin, who has been with the orchestra for nearly 25 years, spent some time sharing the stage with Herren and was on the search committee when it came time to replace Woodruff.

“He was a very fine performing cellist and a really good person to work with. Considerate. Thoughtful. Just really level-headed,” Sirotin says. “When he applied, I recognized the name and the interviews went really well. Everybody was impressed.”

Herren has also found he’s been able to appreciate live music more since he’s stepped off the stage.

“I’ve become a much better audience member than I ever was as a musician. In the actual concert I get to sit in the audience and listen to it,” Herren says. “Which is a wonderful experience compared to going to work as a musician and playing the concert.”

Root notes

Growing up in Lancaster, Herren was immersed in music from a young age. He began taking cello lessons in sixth grade and was a volunteer usher at Lancaster Symphony at the Fulton before he could drive.

“I remember my parents would drop me off and pick me up. I was a volunteer so I got to go to all these free concerts, which was great,” Herren says. “It was a really rich environment musically. There was a lot of music available to me at an earlier age.”

“I started with cello in sixth grade in Buchanan Elementary, and I was lucky that I had the same orchestra director, Ellen Eager, in Buchanan, Wheatland and McCaskey,” Herren says. “She was a cellist, so she became my first teacher. I was really lucky because I found her right away.”

Herren’s passion for music and decision to dedicate himself to the cello came intuitively, he says, just like his decision to leave the stage and move to administrative work.

“I don’t know what drew me to classical music,” Herren says. “My grandmother was a pianist and organist so there was always music around from when I was a toddler.”

Herren became deeply involved in music and participated in the Lancaster Youth Orchestra. He says that studying an instrument can be beneficial to all children regardless of their future plans or ambitions.

“It gives you these life skills like how to work with people, how to work on your own, how to manage your time and accountability,” Herren says. “You have to show up on time, you have to show up prepared — especially in music, there’s so much work outside of the rehearsal.”

Herren says it also teaches the value of working with others to form something greater than oneself.

“Before you come to the rehearsal you have to know your own part really well,” Herren says. “And you have to know other people’s parts and then it gets put together. And this is what we do when we have jobs. And all of that — the sooner you get it, the better it sticks.”

Concerts during COVID

Taking on the leadership role of an orchestra is a demanding job in the best of times, but Herren has taken the helm in perhaps the most challenging moment that the modern live entertainment industry has ever faced.

Herren and his team are in the midst of trying to figure out how to deliver the symphony to the audience. The size of an orchestra, not to mention the audience, presents its own challenges in this era of social-distancing.

“There’s a lot of layers. Not only the tech elements, but even if we have a smaller group we want to keep them safe as we can,” Herren says. “It’s maddeningly honestly. It’s challenging for all of us that’s for sure.”

Herren notes that the playing for a live audience makes a major difference in the music.

“There’s nothing like playing for live people because you can feel their energy on the stage. There’s no question,” Herren says. “There’s absolutely this connection performers make between the audiences, so if we can’t have that right now, we’re going to look at what options we have that will keep people safe but still bring music to them virtually. I’m confident that we’ll get through this but it may take longer than we want, but we haven’t forgotten our patrons and I hope that they haven’t forgotten us.”