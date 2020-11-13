You won't be standing in line in January to get your annual serving of the popular PA Dairymen's Association milkshakes at the Pennsylvania Farm Show.

But you'll be able to experience those familiar creamy flavors by the scoop, in local stores.

The PA Dairymen's Association announced Thursday it is producing a limited-edition ice cream called Cowabunga, in both chocolate and vanilla flavors.

You can get the ice cream in pints, while supplies last, at Stauffers of Kissel Hill Fresh Foods stores at 301 Rohrerstown Road and 1050 Lititz Pike.

In addition, Lancaster Brewing Co. will have the ice cream on its menu at 301 N. Plum St. and at its Tap Room & Grill, 2323 Lincoln Highway East, according to a news release from the Dairymen's Association.

Cowabunga will also be on the menu at Gibraltar restaurant, 488 Royer Drive, No. 101, off Oregon Pike, the release said.

In the region surrounding Lancaster County, Karns Food stores will be carrying the ice cream. Proceeds from sales of Cowabunga will support Pennsylvania agricultural, education, farming and hunger prevention programs and projects.

While the Pennsylvania Farm Show will be held mostly virtually in January because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Farm Show Milkshakes have been available at stands at various pop-up events around the region.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The milkshakes will be served at the outdoor Pennsylvania Farm Show Fall Food Fest, being held in the North Parking Lot of the Farm Show Complex on Cameron Street, Harrisburg, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 14 and 15.

For more information, visit padairymens.com. You can find out about future pop-up events at which Farm Show milkshakes are being served on Facebook at facebook.com/FarmShowMilkshakes