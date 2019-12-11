The first trailer for the TV series "Spinning Out," a figure-skating drama that features Quarryville native Johnny Weir in an acting and skating role, was released Tuesday by Netflix.

According to the trailer, “Spinning Out” premieres on Netflix Wednesday, Jan. 1.

The series centers on Kat Baker, a figure skater whose career is derailed by a bad fall before she joins up with bad-boy skater Justin Davis to form a new pairs-skating team. They’re played by Kaya Scodelario and Evan Roderick.

Weir, an Olympic figure skater-turned-broadcaster, actor, designer and TV personality, plays part of another skating pair — Gabe and Leah (Kaitlyn Leeb) — who are rivals to Kat and her partner.

Weir is a three-time U.S. national champion in men’s figure skating, and has performed with the Fantasy on Ice show. He competed in the 2006 and 2010 Winter Olympics, coming in fifth and sixth, respectively.

Weir and Olympic skating gold medalist Tara Lipinski are a broadcasting team for NBC, providing figure-skating commentary for competitions including the Olympics.

They also co-host “Wedding Cake Championship” on the Food Network.

Weir and Lipinski have also done color reporting from the National Dog Show, and fashion reports for such events as the Academy Awards and the Kentucky Derby.

A few weeks ago, Weir was revealed as the singer behind the Egg mask on Fox TV’s reality competition, “The Masked Singer.” He has appeared on a variety of other game shows and reality shows.

Weir grew up in Quarryville, but moved to Delaware with his family in middle school to be closer to his skating coach and training facility.