Many hardware stores throughout Lancaster County are open during the COVID-19 panic but have limited hours. If you don’t want to venture out of your car or home, some stores offer delivery or pick-up at the store.

- Ace Hardware locations have curbside pickup for orders placed online and over the phone. There are delivery options as well. For example, the Ephrata-area store offers free delivery for orders of $50 or more from rewards members living five mile from the store.

- Home Depot has curbside delivery for orders placed online.

- Lowe’s stores offer pickup at the store for online orders.

- PaulB Hardware near Ephrata has curbside pickup for phone orders.

