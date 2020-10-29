Anything can happen on Halloween night.

At least that's how the saying goes. Those who looked ahead in their calendars at the beginning of 2020 and saw that Halloween falls on a Saturday night this year probably didn't anticipate everything else 2020 would hold.

Nevertheless, a number of businesses will be open on October 31 with numerous socially distant activities and mask-required fun.

Check below for a rundown of the in-person events happening on Halloween. And if you're feeling sick, stay home, eat candy and watch DJ Salinger's virtual "Halloween "Spooktacular" DJ set on Twitch.

Saturday, Oct. 31

The Amish Farm and House (2395 Covered Bridge Road, Lancaster)

-"Trick-or-Treat on the Farm," 12 to 4 p.m. ($8 for ages 5 to 11, $10 for ages 12 and older)

Barnyard Kingdom (211 S. Donnerville Road., Lancaster)

-"Fall-O-Ween on the Farm," 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. ($13, ages 3-65)

Farm and Home Center (1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster)

-"Drive-Thru Halloween Hoopla," 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lancaster County Parks (1 Nature's Way, Lancaster)

-"Blue Moon Hike" with naturalist Lisa Sanchez, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. ($2, register in advance)

Loxley's Restaurant (500 Centerville Road, Lancaster)

-Trunk or Treat and pumpkin decorating, 12 to 11 p.m.

Phantom Power (121 W. Frederick St., Millersville)

-Nielsen Family Band, 5 to 7 p.m. (Tickets are $40 for a table of four)

Reel Cinemas (1500 Christopher Place, Lancaster)

-Raffles and trick-or-treating, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Stoner Grille (650 Granite Run Dr., Lancaster)

-The Mad Hatters, 8 to 10 p.m.

Tellus360 (24 E. King St., Lancaster)

-"Agent Satan's Night of Soul and Sextacy" featuring Sun Not Yellow, followed by a set from DJ Edge, 5 to 11 p.m. (Tickets start at two for $30 and go up to eight for $120)

4th Wall Comics (1224 Millersville Pike, Lancaster)

-Halloween Comic Fest 2020, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.