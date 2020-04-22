Got the mid-week blues? Maybe some exercise will help.
Below are 5 livestreamed fitness videos from studios that partnered with LNP | LancasterOnline for free classes.
All classes are suited for all fitness levels.
Yoga
Kelly from I Am Limitless shows viewers how to stretch and do basic yoga moves.
Easy home exercises
Val from I Am Limitless shows viewers how to get a good workout at home.
Full-body workout
Wayne Mutua, owner of iTrain Studios in Lancaster, hosted a livestreamed class called "Lion full-body burner," which is a full body workout that uses body weight, dumbbells and household items.
Punch class
Instructor Megan with I Am Limitless hosted a punch class livestream that doesn't feature any additional equipment.
Barre
Instructor Rachel from I Am Limitless hosted a barre class that works on toning and sculpting.
