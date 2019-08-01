August is Pennsylvania Produce Month, during which an agriculture marketing group puts a spotlight on statewide growers and the vegetables they produce.

With the bounty of summer vegetables available in Lancaster County, it’s also a good time to check out some online resources that offer information about when different kinds of produce are in season, how to choose them in the store and creative ways to use them.

Here are a few of the organizations that offer such websites.

PENNSYLVANIA VEGETABLE MARKETING & RESEARCH PROGRAM

• What: This is the Pennsylvania vegetable growers’ group that promotes August as state produce month. In conjunction with the state Department of Agriculture, the group uses funding from the growers themselves for vegetable marketing and research.

• Find it: paveggies.org.

• Details: The website is filled with lots of recipes — Rainbow Cauliflower Salad or 5-Minute Salsa anyone? — along with tips for buying vegetables and a list of farmers markets and Community Supported Agriculture programs located in each area of Pennsylvania.

PA PREFERRED

• What: From another marketing program under the state agriculture department, this site promotes all kinds of products derived from Pennsylvania agriculture — from meats to sauces to dairy, nuts, fruit and vegetables.

• Find it: papreferred.com.

• Details: The website offers plenty of recipes using Pennsylvania agriculture products. Clicking on the site’s “find local products” button yields a searchable buying guide to a variety of products available in each region across the state. For example, you can search for a list of farm markets in Lancaster County that sell lima beans or yogurt.

PENN STATE EXTENSION

• What: The government-funded service that provides science-based information on everything from food safety to horticulture for consumers, farmers, 4-H students and more.

• Find it: extension.psu.edu. You can download the Extension's guide to Pennsylvania-grown produce at bit.ly/ExtensionProduce.

• Details: You can search for information about choosing, storing and using fruits, vegetables, herbs and more, and even information about growing them yourself. The site offers lots of recipes highlighting produce, and plenty of information about how to preserve it safely by canning, freezing and drying. There's also a list of workshops Extension offers around the state on cooking and preserving food.

SEASONAL FOOD GUIDE

• What: This app, operated by the FoodPrint sustainability initiative (foodprint.org), tells you what produce is in season in any U.S. state, at any time of year.

• Find it: The free app is available at Google Play and the Apple Store. You can also visit seasonalfoodguide.org.

• Details: The app allows you to search by state and the month, or by a particular kind of fruit, vegetable or herb. Searching “Pennsylvania” and “early August” brings up a list of produce — from apples to zucchini — that’s available fresh in the Keystone state right now. You can then click on each type of produce and get nutrition information, recipes and even “fun facts” about the produce.

U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

• What: The U.S. agriculture department offers lots of nutritional information in the “food and nutrition” sections of its website.

• Find it: usda.gov/topics/food-and-nutrition, nutrition.gov and choosemyplate.gov.

• Details: The site contains healthy recipes, advice on reading food labels, the department’s MyPlate.gov recommendations for healthy eating, tips on adding vegetables to your daily menu and more. The “My Plate, My State” section at bit.ly/PlatePA.

lists information and statistics on Pennsylvania produce, and offers extensive free nutrition resources for teachers.

PENNSYLVANIA VEGETABLE GROWERS ASSOCIATION

• What: A trade association for more than 1,000 vegetable, berry and potato growers around the state.

• Find it: www.pvga.org.

• Details: The site offers recipes for the specific kinds of fruits and vegetables these growers produce, along with links to lists of farm markets, produce auctions and CSAs.