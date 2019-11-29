Need help finding unique gifts for the holiday season? Try these seven Christmas markets

Looking for unique, locally-made gifts to give this holiday season? Want to support small businesses and meet Lancaster County-based makers? Try one of these holiday markets featuring vendors, food, music and more.

Here are seven holiday markets to check out this season.

Know of an event you think we should include? Let us know by sending an email to mandrelczyk@lnpnews.com

CREATIVELY LANCASTER HOLIDAY MAKERS MARKET

About: Do some holiday shopping and support local makers by checking out the handmade offerings of more than 65 local artisans.

Where: Former Sears wing in Park City Center (142 Park City Center, Lancaster)

When: Saturdays through Dec. 21., 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: creativelylancaster.com

FORTY ELEPHANTS: A VINTAGE & HANDMADE MARKET

About: A weekend’s worth of shopping for vintage and handmade goods including clothing, jewelry, crafts, art and upcycled items. Guests can receive one of 100 goodie bags that will be given away the morning of the events. And shoppers can refuel with food from four on-site food trucks.

Where: Masonic Center, 213 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster

When: Saturday, Nov. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 1, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: facebook.com/FortyElephantsMarket

HOLIDAY ARTS MARKET

About: Celebrate the holidays by checking some items off your shopping list and supporting local artisans. Enjoy food, music and meet Santa. The first 100 visitors receive a free goodie bag. Attendees can visit with Santa and support their furry friends by making a donation to the Lancaster Humane League.

Where: Eastern Market Building, 308 E. King St., Lancaster

When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: lancastereastsidemarket.com

12th ANNUAL ALTERNATIVE GIFT FAIR

About: What’s an alternative gift? It’s a charitable donation made on behalf of the special people in your life and benefiting a nonprofit. Thirty nonprofits come together for this event which also features, food vendors, a marketplace featuring fair-trade goods, and a full schedule of music, yoga, a children’s scavenger hunt and more.

Where: The Junction Center, 1875 Junction Road, Manheim

When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: giftsthatgivehope.org

MERRY MAKERS MARKET

About: This market features one-of-a-kind handmade gifts such as crafts, oils, jewelry, soap and skincare plus fun family-friendly events including free photos with Santa, a book signing by Alison Horst and Susan Hall – the authors of the children’s book “Charger Finds a Home,” an appearance Charger the dog, an appearance by Rocky The Shops at Rockvale’s Elf on the Shelf" offering a chance to win a prize and more. The first 100 shoppers receive a goodie bag. Food trucks are on-site with food available for purchase.

Where: Event Spaces Suites 319, 320 and 321 atThe Shops at Rockvale, 35 S. Willowdale Dr., Lancaster

When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. -3 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: shoprockvale.com

HOLIDAY POP UP MARKET

About: Support local makers at a pop-up market featuring local artists and craftsmen in the shared studio space of Molly S. Photography located in downtown Lancaster.

Where: 128 E. Grant St., Lancaster

When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 12-3 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: eventful.com/Lancaster/events/holiday-pop-up-market

CHRISTKINDLMARKT

About: Experience a German-style holiday market with more than 40 local vendors, traditional German food and drinks including beer and hot spiced wine, pictures with Santa, musical performances, tree lighting ceremony and more.

Where: Lancaster Liederkranz, 722 S. Chiques Road, Manheim

When: Sunday, Dec. 8, 11 a.m- 5 p.m.

Cost: Free admission and free off-site shuttle parking (location TBA). On-site parking is $10.

More info: lancasterliederkranz.com/christkindlmarkt