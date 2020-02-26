We’re still months from the frost-free date in Lancaster County, but there are plenty of chances to learn something new about gardening throughout March. There are also workshops to make your own floral arrangements and graft your own fruit trees.

Doug Tallamy, professor in the Department of Entomology and Wildlife Ecology at the University of Delaware, will give a talk, “Restoring the Little Things that Run the World” Wednesday, March 18, at an event from Lancaster Conservancy and Willow Valley Communities. He’ll talk about creating beautiful landscapes that also support the pollinators and essential to our ecosystem.

There are workshops for adults and workshops for kids. There’s the Philadelphia Flower Show at the beginning of the month. There’s also a home show.

Here’s a roundup of more than two dozen garden events in the Lancaster County region this March.

• Feb. 29-March 8. Philadelphia Flower Show, the biggest indoor flower show in the world returns to Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. Tickets at the box office are $48 weekends for adults, $25 for ages 18-29 and $20 for children. Buy tickets in advance or online to save. Details: theflowershow.com or 215-988-8800. On Wednesday, March 4, there will be a gardening for biodiversity symposium.

• Thursday, March 5, 6:30 p.m. Lititz Garden Club presents a talk about water pollution and invasive species from Barry Witmer of Donegal Trout Unlimited. Free. Preregister by emailing lititzgardenclub@gmail.com.

• Friday, March 6-Sunday, March 8, Hours: 1-8 p.m., Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. BIA Spring Home Show from Building Industry Association of Lancaster County, at Wyndham Lancaster Resort and Convention Center, 2300 Lincoln Highway East. $5 per day. Details: biaspringhomeshow.com or 717-569-2674.

• Saturday, March 7, 9-11 a.m. The Living Landscape class at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $15. Details: hornfarmcenter.org or 717-757-6441.

• Saturday, March 7, 9-10:30 a.m. Vegetable gardening for beginners workshop from Penn State Master Gardeners of Lancaster County at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster. $10. Register by March 1 at bit.ly/VegG2020.

• Saturday, March 7, 10-11 a.m. Waking up from winter walk in search of flora and fauna with Lancaster County Parks. At Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center, 1 Nature’s Way, Lancaster. For all ages. $2 per person. Register at lancastercountyparks.org or 717-295-2055 by noon, Friday, March 6.

• Saturday, March 7, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Seedling Squad hanging bird seed shape workshop for kids, at Stauffers of Kissel Hill Home and Garden Centers including 1050 Lititz Pike, Lititz, and 301 Rohrerstown Road. $5 fee, plus tax. Register at skh.com/events.

• Saturday, March 7, 11 a.m. Little Gardeners: Make a mini nesting wreath workshop for children (grades K-6) at Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster. $5. Details: kensgardens.com or call call 717-392-4875.

• Saturday, March 7, 11 a.m.-noon. Succulent garden workshop at Ken's Gardens, 3552 W. Newport Road, Ronks. $35 includes container, plants, soil and embellishments. Details: kensgardens.com or call 717-768-3922.

• Saturday, March 7, 1-2 p.m. Nesting wreath workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster. $25. Details: kensgardens.com or call call 717-392-4875.

• Monday, March 9, 7 p.m. Lancaster County Garden Club will host a talk, “The Mixed Perennial Garden” from George Coombs, director of horticulture at Mt. Cuba Center. Event is at Salem United Church of Christ, 2312 Marietta Ave., Rohrerstown. $5 for guests. Details: lancastergardenclub.org.

• Monday, March 9, deadline for Lancaster County Conservation District’s annual tree seedling sale. The sale includes conifers, hardwoods, wildlife food sources, groundcover and pollinator-friendly perennials. Orders will be ready for pick-up April 8 at the Farm and Home Center, Lancaster. Customers can also take home two buckets of free compost. Details: lancasterconservation.org.

• Tuesday, March 10, 6:30-8 p.m. Wine bottle succulent workshop with Terrarium Therapy at Old Republic Distillery Tavern, 3 Dutchland Ave., Ephrata. $40, includes materials and plants. Details: bit.ly/TTWineBottle.

• Saturday, March 14, 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. GardenWise garden school with talks about sustainable gardening and environmental stewardship from Penn State Master Gardeners at Central York Middle School, 1950 N. Hills Road, York. $75 includes lunch. Details: bit.ly/GWise2020 or 717-840-7408.

• Saturday, March 14, 9-11:30 a.m. Green Mulch: Native plants as groundcovers at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $37. Details: hornfarmcenter.org or 717-757-6441.

• Saturday, March 14, 10:30-noon. Spring planter workshop at Stauffers of Kissel Hill Home and Garden Centers including 1050 Lititz Pike, Lititz, and 301 Rohrerstown Road. Free instruction and potting soil. Bring a container. Plants can be purchased. Register at skh.com/events.

• Saturday, March 14, 11 a.m.-noon. Cold-tolerant miniature garden workshop at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster. $35 includes container, three cold-tolerant plants, accessories and embellishments for a fairy garden suited for outdoors. Details: kensgardens.com or call 717-392-4875.

• Monday, March 16, 6:30-8 p.m. Build a bluebird box with Lancaster County Parks Department, Environmental Center, 1 Nature’s Way, Lancaster. $2 per person and $10 per bluebird box. Register by noon, March 13 online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055.

• Wednesday, March 18, 7-8:30 p.m. Doug Tallamy: Restoring the Little Things that Run the World from Lancaster Conservancy and Willow Valley Communities at the Cultural Center at Willow Valley Communities, 900 Willow Valley Lakes Drive, Willow Street. $15. Details: bit.ly/TallamyWV.

• Thursday, March 19, 7 p.m. Muhlenberg Botanical Society presents Abundance and Variety of Wildflowers in Shenk’s Ferry Wildflower Preserve, a talk by Julie and John Ambler. Free. Talk is at North Museum of Science and Natural History, 400 College Ave., Lancaster. Details: bit.ly/MBSociety.

• Saturday, March 21, 10 a.m.-noon. Heirloom seed swap at Winters Heritage House Museum, 47 E. High St., Elizabethtown. Details: 717-367-4672 or elizabethtownhistory.org.

• Saturday, March 21, 11 a.m.-noon. Resurrection garden workshop at Ken's Gardens, 3552 W. Newport Road, Ronks. $15 includes all materials. Details: kensgardens.com or call 717-768-3922.

• Saturday, March 21, 11 a.m.-noon. Seed-starting workshop at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster. $10 includes a windowsill tray and dome, peat pellets and seeds. Details: kensgardens.com or call 717-392-4875.

• Saturday, March 21, 1-4 p.m. Fruit tree grafting workshop with Back Yard Fruit Growers at Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum, 2451 Kissel Hill Road, Lancaster. $40. Details: bit.ly/FruitGraft.

• Saturday, March 28, 9-11:30 a.m. Stormwater management 101 for homeowners at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $37. Details: hornfarmcenter.org or 717-757-6441.

• Saturday, March 28, 11 a.m.-noon. Resurrection garden workshop at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster. $15 includes all materials. Details: kensgardens.com or call 717-768-3922.

• Ongoing. Donate unwanted garden supplies. Items will be sold at the annual plant sale (May 2, 2020) of Penn State Master Gardeners of Lancaster County. To arrange for items to be picked up, call 717-575-1192 or email lancastergardenshed@gmail.com.

• Fridays and Saturdays, 10-11 a.m. Take a one-hour guided tour of Hershey Gardens with biologist Ray Barbehenn. Free with garden admission. Details: hersheygardens.org.

And looking ahead into April:

• Thursday, April 2, 6:30 p.m. Lititz Garden Club presents a talk about the monarch butterfly’s journey and how to create a way station from Lebanon County Master Gardeners. Free. Pre-register by emailing lititzgardenclub@gmail.com.

• Saturday, April 4, 9-11 a.m. The Living Landscape class at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $15. Details: hornfarmcenter.org or 717-757-6441.

• Saturday, April 4, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Seedling Squad herb garden workshop for kids, at Stauffers of Kissel Hill Home and Garden Centers including 1050 Lititz Pike, Lititz, and 301 Rohrerstown Road. $5 fee, plus tax. Register at skh.com/events.

• Thursday, April 6, 7 p.m. Muhlenberg Botanical Society and the Lancaster Butterfly and Entomology Club present a talk on galls from Warren Abrahamson. Free. Talk is at North Museum of Science and Natural History, 400 College Ave., Lancaster. Details: bit.ly/MBSociety.

• Tuesday, April 7, 7 p.m. Make a seasonal fresh floral centerpiece arrangement with Plant Nite at 551 West, 551 W. King St., Lancaster. $49 includes materials. For adults 21 and older. Details: bit.ly/PNApril.

• Monday, April 13, 7 p.m. Lancaster County Garden Club will host a talk, “Exotic edibles that we can grow” from Bill Lauris, owner of Off the Beaten Path Nursery. Event is at Salem United Church of Christ, 2312 Marietta Ave., Rohrerstown. $5 for guests. Details: lancastergardenclub.org.