There’s plenty of natural green food out there, but what about the artificially colored ones?

How does mint chocolate-chip ice cream get so green?

Like most food dyes, there are both natural and artificial options for coloring food green.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration-approved synthetic dye for green is Green No. 3, or “Fast Green.”

This dye, like most other synthetic dyes, is derived from petroleum.

Fast Green is the least-used of all the artificial colors in the U.S.

Perhaps this is because there just aren’t as many artificially colored green foods.

Manufacturing of Fast Green is prohibited in the European Union, among other countries. This is primarily because it’s been linked to tumor-causing effects in experimental animals.

The only FDA green “exempt colors,” which are natural food dyes, are spirulina and chlorophyll. Spirulina is a blue-green algae that can also be used as a blue dye.

Chlorophyll is the natural pigment that makes plants green, and lets them convert sunlight into food.

Chlorophyll also has been linked to a lot of potential health benefits, such as cancer prevention.

You can buy it in a liquid form to add to your food easily. Be careful, however, as it can stain your clothes or counter tops.

If you’re going for a more DIY route, you can also use juiced spinach. to color food green. Spinach has a mild flavor but lots of color, so it makes a great food dye.

You can also use kale instead of spinach. If you’re nervous about a leafy-tasting frosting, however, you can always add some apple juice to sweeten it up.

Matcha, the Japanese tea, is another super easy dye to use.

Matcha comes powdered and is simple to add to frosting, ice cream, or drinks. It can even be added to beer, a fun trick for St. Patrick’s Day or a themed party.

Matcha and spinach juice can also be combined for an even more colorful green dye.

— Sources: fda.gov, bryantalbott.com, inchem.org, healthline.com, drugs.com