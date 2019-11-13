Native Americans’ role in securing women’s right to vote in the United States will be discussed by a Penn State University history professor Thursday at a regional colloquium in Lancaster.

There are a limited number of tickets available to the free lecture, titled “Native American Women and The Right to Vote,” set for 4:30 p.m. Thursday at LancasterHistory, 230 N. President Ave.

Professor Cathleen D. Cahill will talk about the central role Native people played in the national conversation around U.S. citizenship and women’s suffrage in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Those attending the presentation will learn about indigenous feminists who marched in parades calling for suffrage and sovereignty, about Native American men’s activity in national political parties and about the backlash against political participation by Native people.

Cahill is a social historian who studies the everyday experiences of ordinary people, primarily women.

She is the author of the 2011 book, “Federal Fathers and Mothers: A Social History of the United States Indian Service, 1869–1932,” which won the Labriola Center American Indian National Book Award.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

There will be a 4 p.m. reception and book signing ahead of the 4:30 p.m. talk.

The program is free, but space is limited; the presentation requires advance registration to guarantee a seat. Register online at LancasterHistory.org or call 717-392-4633.

For more information on this and other local history programs, visit LancasterHistory.org.