National Wear Red Day is Friday, Feb. 5, an annual effort by the American Heart Association to bring awareness of cardiovascular disease.

Supporters are invited to wear red to raise awareness of the disease, which is women’s No. 1 health threat. Cardiovascular disease kills one woman every 80 seconds and takes more lives than all forms of cancer combined, according to a news release.

Participants are invited to share Wear Red Day selfies using the hashtag #WearRedAndGive and tagging @AHAPennsylvania on social media.

Those who wish to donate to the American Heart Association may do so at WearRedDay.org.

