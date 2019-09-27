Sunday is National Coffee Day, and participating locations of some national chains are offering a cup of joe free, at a discount or as part of a special deal.

Most of the discounts apply on Sunday only.

Not all locations of these chains may be participating, so check with you individual store. In addition, some of these free or discount coffee deals are only valid when you order using the companies' apps.

Here are a few of the places offering coffee deals on Sunday.

• Sheetz convenience stores will offer a free cold brew — any size, any flavor — to any customer who orders the beverage through the Sheetz app. Flavors available include banana, caramel, hazelnut, mint, sugar-free caramel, sugar-free vanilla, toasted marshmallow and vanilla.

• Barnes & Noble Starbucks Cafes are offering customers a free hot or iced tall coffee with the purchase of any bake-case item.

• Anyone who buys one hot coffee at any Dunkin' location (formerly Dunkin' Donuts) on Sunday will get a second cup of hot coffee, of equal or lesser value, free.

• Wawa stores are offering a free cup of coffee Sunday to Wawa Rewards members.

• At participating Whole Foods markets, you can get a free can of High Brew cold brew coffee by downloading a coupon at: highbrewcoffee.com.

• At participating McDonald's locations through Sunday, if you buy five any-size McCafe beverages using McCafé Rewards on the McDonald’s app, you'll get one free.

• If you should happen to be driving through one of our neighboring counties that has a Pilot Flying J Travel Center, you can get a free hot or cold coffee, any size, when you order it with the Pilot Flying J app. The convenience store chain offers such new flavors as cinnamon spice cold brew and pumpkin maple cappuccino.

• If you order bags or K-cups of coffee online at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, when using the discount code COFFEE20, you'll get 20% off bags of regular, decaf or pumpkin pie coffee, or a a box of the single-serve cups.

• At Bed, Bath and Beyond, select coffee K-cups are 20% off until Sunday.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

• If you stop at a Love's Travel Stop — they're located in neighboring counties — you can get a 24-ounce coffee for $1, and that $1 will be donated to Children's Miracle Network hospitals.

• And 7-Eleven stores are offering one any-size coffee for $1 with the 7Rewards app.n If you happen to be driving through a town in a neighboring county that has a Pilot Flying J store, you can order a free cup of hot or cold coffee through the company's app.

• If you should happen to be someplace that has a Krispy Kreme store, you can get a free coffee and a free glazed doughnut Sunday.

• On Tuesday, Starbucks launched a new coffee called Siren's Blend, honoring "the trailblazing women of the coffee industry." For every cup of Siren's Blend sold across the country now through Sunday, Starbucks will donate 15 cents to two organizations supporting empowerment of women and girls.

• Instead of offering a deal on coffee, Duck Donuts locations is serving up a new powdered sugar doughnut, featuring a dollop of buttercream in the center and sprinkled with ground coffee, on Sunday only.

— Sources: Company websites, Promocodes.com and Offers.com.