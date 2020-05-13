If your younger children have been increasing their time in the kitchen during the COVID-19 quarantine, you may be looking for age-appropriate recipes that will allow them to play a bigger role in your cooking and baking.

Just before the pandemic caused a lockdown, America’s Test Kitchen came to the rescue with “My First Cookbook,” a full-color, step-by-step culinary guide, targeted at kids ages 5-8.

The book contains 60 recipes, representing a variety of cultural culinary traditions.

Chapters collect recipes in categories, including after-school snacks; breakfast, lunch and dinner items; sweet treats; and food for holidays and celebrations.

Each step of the directions in each recipe is illustrated with a photo, so children can see what each stage of the process is supposed to look like.

After-school snack recipes include cranberry no-bake energy bites, smashed cucumber salad and bean and cheese quesadillas.

Breakfast, lunch and dinner recipes range from sheet pan French toast and cheesy scrambled eggs to meatballs and kale salad with maple-balsamic dressing to rice noodle bowls with peanut sauce and fancy fish in foil.

“Sweet treat” offerings include pumpkin snack cake, Nutella rice cereal treats, chocolate brownie cookies and mango lassi popsicles.

And holiday recipes include deviled eggs for Easter, Egyptian spice cookies for Eid, oven-baked latkes for Hanukkah, easy biscuits for Thanksgiving and peppermint bark for Christmas.

The book opens with definitions of kitchen terms, such as “dry ingredients” and “shred”; an introduction to cooking equipment such as measuring spoons and a garlic press; and “10 helpful prep steps,” which teaches kids such kitchen skills as separating eggs, grating cheese, juicing fruit and lining pans with parchment paper.

Under its America’s Test Kitchen Kids division, the company previously published cookbooks for older children, ages 8-13: “The Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs” and “The Complete Baking Book for Young Chefs.”

For more recipes for young chefs, visit the America’s Test Kitchen Kids website at ATK

Kids.com.

You’ll also find information there about the America’s Test Kitchen Young Chefs’ Kids club, through which families are mailed a themed box every month containing recipes, hands-on activities, kitchen-skills instruction and projects dealing with food science fundamentals.

Here’s a sample America’s Test Kitchen recipe from “My First Cookbook.” You can find more recipes at ATKKids.com.

PARMESAN CHICKEN TENDERS

Safety: Uses the stovetop.

Difficulty: Intermediate.

Time: 35 minutes.

Makes 4 servings.

Gather cooking equipment:

Dry measuring cups, measuring spoons, shallow dish, wooden spoon, large bowl, whisk, large plate, 12-inch nonstick skillet, tongs, instant-read thermometer, serving platter.

Prepare your ingredients:

• 1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

• 1 cup panko bread crumbs

• 1/2 teaspoon plus 1/4 teaspoon salt, measured separately

• 3 large eggs

• 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

• 1 pound chicken tenderloins

• 2 tablespoons plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, measured separately

Directions:

Mix: In shallow dish, stir together Parmesan, panko and 1/2 teaspoon salt.

Coat: In bowl, whisk together eggs, flour and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Add chicken to egg mixture and turn to coat well.

Dredge: Remove 1 piece of chicken, letting extra egg drip off, and add to dish with Parmesan mixture. Gently press Parmesan mixture onto chicken. Transfer to plate. Repeat with remaining chicken.

Cook: (this step requires adult help): Heat 2 tablespoons oil in skillet over medium heat for 1 minute. Add half of chicken and cook until thermometer registers 165 degrees, 6-7 minutes, flipping halfway. Repeat with remaining chicken.

Fun fact:

• Chickens don’t have fingers. Have you ever noticed that chicken tenders are sometimes called chicken fingers? What the heck? Some people say they got their name because when they are all fried up, you can eat them with your fingers (rather than using a knife and fork). No matter where their name came from, rest assured, they are certainly not fingers.