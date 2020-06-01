As the quarantine continues, so do 'Quarantunes,' the weekly livestreaming music showcase presented by LNP | LancasterOnline.com.

This past week, instrumental guitarist Alex Brubaker wowed those who tuned in with tracks from his upcoming album, "Building Harmonic Castles." This week, Kate Skales, who was born and raised in Lancaster County and now lives in Los Angeles, will be performing at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 5.

Skales most recently released an EP in January of this year, titled "Florida Boy Blues." In February, Skales hosted a benefit concert for muscular dystrophy at Mulberry Art Studios.

Be sure to visit facebook.com/lancasteronline to watch the performance on Friday.

Musician Kate Skales to host muscular dystrophy benefit show at Mulberry Art Studios tonight When musician Kate Skales began plotting out a winter tour, one of her goals was to return h…

'No crowd surfing this time': Chameleon Club hosts live bands in empty venue for livestream crowds The Chameleon Club is hosting live bands with full production - but no one is allowed to attend the concerts in person, only through livestream video.