For over a decade, Bandcamp has been an independent musician's most trusted sources of income. Compared to Spotify's paltry range of $0.006 to $0.0084 for one stream of a single song, Bandcamp takes only 15% for digital sales and 10% of merchandise sales.
In light of coronavirus ravaging tour dates, concert schedules and just about every music-related business, Bandcamp announced earlier this week that today, March 20, Bandcamp is waiving revenue sharing for 24 hours.
In that spirit, below is an alphabetical list of Lancaster musicians with Bandcamp pages. Don't let your time at home go without a good soundtrack.
If you're a Lancaster musician with a Bandcamp page and would like to be featured, e-mail your information to Kstairiker@lnpnews.com.
Adam Kissinger
All Birds Are Bad
Alma Gray
Andy Mowatt's Frequency Movement
Apes of the State
Atomic Lovecraft
Avery
Baltic Noise
Bells
Big Boy Brass
Big Fat Meanies
Blank Stare
Budget Wax
Cory Paternoster
Dean Thomas
The Districts
Dr. Baxter
Fair Wages
Hadassah Edith
High Heels
Hunter Root
The Innocence Mission
Janedriver
Jesse Barki
Local News Legend
Mary Wander
Matt Wheeler & Vintage Heart
Medusa's Disco
Nielsen Family Band
Night Swim
The Octavia Blues Band
Olds Sleeper
Paradrei
Phase Materia
Scarlet's Nova
The Scouts
Screaming Eyeballs
Serencia
She Pulled the Trigger
Sleepy Limbs
Stereoma
The Stonewall Vessels
Sun Not Yellow
Talk Alliance
Tuck Ryan
Tyler Burkhart
Vicious Blossom
Worries
25th Hour