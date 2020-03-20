For over a decade, Bandcamp has been an independent musician's most trusted sources of income. Compared to Spotify's paltry range of $0.006 to $0.0084 for one stream of a single song, Bandcamp takes only 15% for digital sales and 10% of merchandise sales.

In light of coronavirus ravaging tour dates, concert schedules and just about every music-related business, Bandcamp announced earlier this week that today, March 20, Bandcamp is waiving revenue sharing for 24 hours.

In that spirit, below is an alphabetical list of Lancaster musicians with Bandcamp pages. Don't let your time at home go without a good soundtrack.

If you're a Lancaster musician with a Bandcamp page and would like to be featured, e-mail your information to Kstairiker@lnpnews.com.

Adam Kissinger

All Birds Are Bad

Alma Gray

Andy Mowatt's Frequency Movement

Apes of the State

Atomic Lovecraft

Avery

Baltic Noise

Bells

Big Boy Brass

Big Fat Meanies

Blank Stare

Budget Wax

Cory Paternoster

Dean Thomas

The Districts

Dr. Baxter

Fair Wages

Hadassah Edith

High Heels

Hunter Root

The Innocence Mission

Janedriver

Jesse Barki

Local News Legend

Mary Wander

Matt Wheeler & Vintage Heart

Medusa's Disco

Nielsen Family Band

Night Swim

The Octavia Blues Band

Olds Sleeper

Paradrei

Phase Materia

Scarlet's Nova

The Scouts

Screaming Eyeballs

Serencia

She Pulled the Trigger

Sleepy Limbs

Stereoma

The Stonewall Vessels

Sun Not Yellow

Talk Alliance

Tuck Ryan

Tyler Burkhart

Vicious Blossom

Worries

25th Hour