On March 20, independent music streaming website Bandcamp unveiled a simple, but effective plan - to allow all profits garnered during that 24 hour period to go directly to musicians at a time when the funds are needed most.

Now, a little over a month later, the website is doing it again. Today, May 1, all proceeds from streaming, purchasing and merch sales will go to musicians. Compare this plan to, say, Spotify's general range of doling out anywhere from $0.006 to $0.0084 for a stream of a single song.

In that spirit, below is an alphabetical list of Lancaster musicians with Bandcamp pages.

If you're a Lancaster musician with a Bandcamp page and would like to be featured, e-mail your information to Kstairiker@lnpnews.com.

Adam Kissinger

All Birds Are Bad

Alma Gray

Andy Mowatt's Frequency Movement

Apes of the State

Atomic Lovecraft

Avery

Baltic Noise

Bells

Big Boy Brass

Big Fat Meanies

Blank Stare

Budget Wax

Cory Paternoster

Dean Thomas

The Districts

Dr. Baxter

Fair Wages

Hadassah Edith

High Heels

Hunter Root

The Innocence Mission

Janedriver

Jesse Barki

Local News Legend

Mary Wander

Matt Wheeler & Vintage Heart

Medusa's Disco

Nielsen Family Band

Night Swim

The Octavia Blues Band

Olds Sleeper

Paradrei

Phase Materia

Scarlet's Nova

The Scouts

Screaming Eyeballs

Serencia

She Pulled the Trigger

Sleepy Limbs

Stereoma

The Stonewall Vessels

Sun Not Yellow

Talk Alliance

Tuck Ryan

Tyler Burkhart

Vicious Blossom

Worries

25th Hour

