On March 20, independent music streaming website Bandcamp unveiled a simple, but effective plan - to allow all profits garnered during that 24 hour period to go directly to musicians at a time when the funds are needed most.
Now, a little over a month later, the website is doing it again. Today, May 1, all proceeds from streaming, purchasing and merch sales will go to musicians. Compare this plan to, say, Spotify's general range of doling out anywhere from $0.006 to $0.0084 for a stream of a single song.
In that spirit, below is an alphabetical list of Lancaster musicians with Bandcamp pages.
If you're a Lancaster musician with a Bandcamp page and would like to be featured, e-mail your information to Kstairiker@lnpnews.com.
Adam Kissinger
All Birds Are Bad
Alma Gray
Andy Mowatt's Frequency Movement
Apes of the State
Atomic Lovecraft
Avery
Baltic Noise
Bells
Big Boy Brass
Big Fat Meanies
Blank Stare
Budget Wax
Cory Paternoster
Dean Thomas
The Districts
Dr. Baxter
Fair Wages
Hadassah Edith
High Heels
Hunter Root
The Innocence Mission
Janedriver
Jesse Barki
Local News Legend
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Mary Wander
Matt Wheeler & Vintage Heart
Medusa's Disco
Nielsen Family Band
Night Swim
The Octavia Blues Band
Olds Sleeper
Paradrei
Phase Materia
Scarlet's Nova
The Scouts
Screaming Eyeballs
Serencia
She Pulled the Trigger
Sleepy Limbs
Stereoma
The Stonewall Vessels
Sun Not Yellow
Talk Alliance
Tuck Ryan
Tyler Burkhart
Vicious Blossom
Worries
25th Hour
What to read next