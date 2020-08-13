The Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, which reopened Aug. 7, on Sunday launches a series of concerts paying tribute to the music of various artists and musical genres.

Concerts scheduled through mid-September are:

— “ABBAFab,” featuring the music of ABBA, runs Sunday and Monday.

— “Yesterday Once More,” celebrating the music of The Carpenters, The Mamas & The Papas, The 5th Dimension and ABBA, is set for Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 1 and 2.

— “Garth Tribute Live,” running Thursday and Friday, Sept. 3 and 4, features the music of county superstar Garth Brooks.

— “Remember Patsy Cline,” Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 5 and 6, captures the music of the country legend of the 1950s and early ’60s.

— “What a Night,” Tuesday through Friday, Sept. 8-11, is billed as “Jersey Boys” meets “Mamma Mia,” celebrating four decades of music from The Four Seasons and ABBA.

— “Manilow & Streisand” Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 12 and 13, features the songs of two music icons, with Terry Davies as Barry Manilow and Sharon Owens as Barbara Streisand.

Showtimes for the concerts are 11:30 a.m. for lunch, 1 p.m. for the show for matinees, and 6 p.m. dinner, 7:30 p.m. show for evening performances.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Tickets, including a meal, are $69 for any performance, and $45 for the show only. There’s a fee for ordering tickets online, and a discount for groups of 16 or more.

The theater is currently operating at 25% of its usual seating capacity, following the most recent mandates from Gov. Tom Wolf regarding restaurants and indoor gatherings.

All guests are required to wear a mask in the theater, except while dining at their tables. Temperatures are being taken at the entrance. The theater’s other COVID-19 safety measures can be found on the Dutch Apple website.

The Dutch Apple is at 510 Centerville Road. For information and tickets, visit dutchapple.com or call 717-898-1900.