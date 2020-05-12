Music for Everyone is taking it to the streets this Friday, May 15.

The nonprofit organization announced today that it would reintroduce "Music Friday" in this time of social distancing by putting musicians on the back of a truck and driving it through all four quadrants of Lancaster city.

Dubbed "Keys on the Move," the initiative will pair piano player and songwriter Tuck Ryan with drummer Josh Kanusky beginning at 5 p.m., though a starting location has not been announced. Music for Everyone is partnering with the City of Lancaster to hold the event.

"I can personally say there is nothing this pandemic has made me miss more then being able to play live music with my friends," Ryan said in a message. "I’m super grateful and excited that Music for Everyone has asked me to be a part of this event to try and help boost morale around town."

In addition to the mobile event, Music for Everyone is also encouraging musicians in the city to participate in a "Porchfest" version of Music Friday wherein music makers will "step out on their front porches, balconies, or in their garages" from 5 to 8 p.m.

“While we want to fill the city with music and help break the monotony of quarantine, we certainly want to keep everyone safe.”, said Brendan Stengle, assistant executive director of Music for Everyone, in a press release.

