The streets of Lancaster city will once again be filled with music tonight, May 20.

This season's Music Fridays begins today and will be featured throughout the city on each subsequential third Friday through August. Non-profit Music for Everyone promises one of the most jam-packed seasons yet, which correlates with the debut of this years' Keys for the City street pianos, also rolling out this week.

This month's Music Friday headliner will be percussionist Matt Woodson and his Steelpan Experience band. All performances are outside and begin at 5:30 p.m. and go until 8 p.m unless otherwise stated. In addition to performances at specific locations, musician Nick DiSanto will be roving the city throughout Music Friday.

Check below for the list of locations and performers, and check visitlancastercity.com for more information.

-Binns Park (120 N. Queen St.)

Matt Woodson Steelpan Experience

-Corner of Orange and Queen

Johnny Wood

-Crystal Park (525 1st St.)

Daymoon

-Madcap & Co. (310 N. Queen St.)

Dillweed

-Musser Park (135 N. Lime St.)

Ben Oaks

-Penn Square

The Lisa Thomas Band

-Pennsylvania College of Art & Design (204 N. Prince St.)

Midst the Noise

-Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen (335 N. Queen St.)

Jack Roberts

-Prince Street Parking Garage

Lisa Fairman

-Silantra Asian Street Kitchen (101 E. King St.)

Before the End

-Southern Market (100 S. Queen St.)

Brad Minnig

-The Sugartank (252 N. Queen St.)

Jerimiah Velez

-The Ware Center (42 N. Prince St.)

Guitars for Vets

-Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse (112 N. Water St.)

Christina Flores

-200 Block of North Queen

Max Lederer