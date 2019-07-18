Due to the threat of an excessive heat warning in effect on Friday, July 19, all performances in conjunction with Music Friday will be cancelled.

The cancellation was confirmed by Brendan Stengle, assistant executive director of Music for Everyone, citing the safety of musicians and attendees as the reason for the change

Organized by Music for Everyone and the city of Lancaster, Music Friday takes place every third Friday and showcases dozens of musicians playing outside businesses in downtown Lancaster.

According to the National Weather Service, an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from noon on Friday, July 19, to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 20.

Barring future weather warnings, the next Music Friday takes place on August 16.