Jazz in the City
Buy Now

Annie Starliper plays drums with Lincoln Middle School Jazz Band during Jazz in the City at Binn's Park 120 N. Queen St. in Lancaster city Friday, May 17, 2019. Jazz in the City was a partnership between Music for Everyone and local middle schools. On Friday, July 12, Music for Everyone will once again show off the talent of young instrumentalists with performances by its Camp MFE participants. 

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

If you love music, you might want to make your lunch run to Central Market a little earlier than usual today.

Music for Everyone, the Lancaster nonprofit dedicated to cultivating the power of music, will show off the talent of its summer campers during two free public performances today, Friday, July 12. 

Camp MFE, the nonprofit's annual summer camp, is a free program for young instrumentalists who play string, woodwind, brass and percussion instruments. Most students are from the School District of Lancaster, says Music for Everyone assistant executive director Brendan Stengle. 

This year's Camp MFE participants - a group of more than 100 - will perform at 11 a.m. outside of Central Market and at 1 p.m. in the Ware Center's Steinman Hall, 42 N. Prince St. 

Sign up for our newsletter

The Central Market performance will be "street busking-style," Stengle says. 

The Steinman Hall performance will be a more formal affair, during which campers will play the entire repertoire they worked on during the summer camp.

For more information about Camp MFE, visit musicforeveryone.org