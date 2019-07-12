If you love music, you might want to make your lunch run to Central Market a little earlier than usual today.
Music for Everyone, the Lancaster nonprofit dedicated to cultivating the power of music, will show off the talent of its summer campers during two free public performances today, Friday, July 12.
Camp MFE, the nonprofit's annual summer camp, is a free program for young instrumentalists who play string, woodwind, brass and percussion instruments. Most students are from the School District of Lancaster, says Music for Everyone assistant executive director Brendan Stengle.
This year's Camp MFE participants - a group of more than 100 - will perform at 11 a.m. outside of Central Market and at 1 p.m. in the Ware Center's Steinman Hall, 42 N. Prince St.
The Central Market performance will be "street busking-style," Stengle says.
The Steinman Hall performance will be a more formal affair, during which campers will play the entire repertoire they worked on during the summer camp.
For more information about Camp MFE, visit musicforeveryone.org.