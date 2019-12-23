Music for Everyone, the Lancaster nonprofit focused on cultivating the power of music, has announced two grant programs that will award more than $90,000 in Lancaster County music programs.

The first grant-track is Music for Everyone's long-running instrument grant program, which benefits community and school programs. To be considered, organizations must be a registered public or private school or a 501(c) nonprofit organization and be in Lancaster County. Music for Everyone orders the instruments on behalf of the grant recipients in bulk to save on shipping costs.

The deadline for the instrument grant program is Feb. 8, 2020.

Earlier this year, the organization announced its Music for Everyone's Well-Being initiative. The second grant track will benefit programs that aim to use music as a healing tool in any capacity. The deadline for those grants is Jan. 20, 2020.

“It does seem like a logical next step,” Music for Everyone founder and executive director told LNP in October. “We really think that this is the next frontier in music in terms of another way that it contributes to the betterment of our culture, society, communities, public health.”

Schools and nonprofits can apply for grants at musicforeveryone.org. To contact the organization directly, email assistant executive director Brendan Stengle at brendan@musicforeveryone.org.