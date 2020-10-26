Music for Everyone, the Lancaster County non-profit organization, continues to live up to its name.

Through two separate grant programs, Music For Everyone will invest $45,000 in 2021. Organizations who apply for the grants must either be non-profit or a public or private school.

Music for Everyone's "Well Being" grant is centered on providing grants to programs that use music as a source for healing. The deadline for grant applications is Jan. 20, 2021.

The second grant is Music for Everyone's annual instrument program, which will help provide instruments to schools in Lancaster County. The deadline for this application is Feb. 8, 2021.

Since 2006, Music for Everyone has granted nearly $2 million to Lancaster County music initiatives.

To learn more about the grants and how to apply, visit musicforeveryone.org/education.